Newcore Gold drills 1.96 g/t gold over 62.0 metres at Enchi Gold Project, Ghana

Newcore Gold Ltd. [TSXV: NCAU; OTCQX: NCAUF] reported drill results from the 10,000-metre drill program underway at the 100%-owned Enchi Gold Project, Ghana. Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling at the Boin Gold Deposit completed as part of the resource growth and infill program designed to convert Inferred Resources to Indicated intersected 1.96 g/t gold over 62.0 metres from 139 metres in hole KBRC288, including 2.31 g/t gold over 25.0 metres from 139 metres.

This hole ended in mineralization with an interval of 2.23 g/t gold over 28.0 metres from 171 metres, intersected outside the current limits of the pit constrained Mineral Resource Estimate. All drill holes intersected gold mineralization, successfully proving the continuity of gold mineralization and potential for future resource growth at Boin.

In addition to the 10,000-metre RC drill program that is underway, further exploration and development work is on-going at Enchi to continue to de-risk the development of the Project and prove-out the district scale exploration potential. This work includes additional metallurgical testwork, drone surveys, an airborne magnetic survey, trenching and soil sampling.

Greg Smith, VP Exploration of Newcore stated, “This first set of drill results from the 2024 drill program has successfully confirmed the continuity of mineralization at the Boin Gold Deposit, within both the oxide horizon as well as the upper portions of the sulphide mineralization. This set of drilling focused on the central portion of the Boin deposit, consisting of 50-metre spaced sections with drill holes spaced every 25 metres along the sections to prove-up the continuity of gold mineralization. All drill holes successfully encountered mineralization with hole KBRC288 ending in mineralization that is outside the limits of the pit that currently constrains the resource at Boin, highlighting the opportunity for future resource growth at depth as well as along strike. This first phase of the drilling program is an important step in advancing the Project as we focus on proving up the confidence level of the existing resources at Enchi.”

A 10,000-metre RC drill program is underway at Enchi, targeting near-surface oxide and shallow sulphide mineralization with a primary goal of infill drilling for resource conversion to improve the confidence level of the existing Mineral Resource Estimate.

Most of the infill drilling is allocated to the two largest deposits at Enchi, Boin and Sewum. Improving the confidence level of the Mineral Resource Estimate at Enchi is a key component of the development work required to be completed in advance of commissioning a Pre-Feasibility Study for the Project.

A subset of the drill program will also focus on outlining resource growth, with all deposit areas and pre-resource targets at Enchi remaining open along strike and at depth, providing for future resource growth across the district-scale property.

Additional exploration and development work is on-going at Enchi, including metallurgical testwork, drone surveys, an airborne magnetic survey, trenching, hydrogeological testing, condemnation drilling, geotechnical work, environmental work and soil sampling. Drone topographic surveys are underway, expanding on previously completed work, at the Kwakyekrom and Tokosea deposit areas to provide detailed topographic information required to improve the confidence level of each deposit’s Mineral Resource Estimate.

Additionally, the drone survey will be completed across the proposed heap leach facility area to contribute additional data for future detailed engineering studies. An airborne magnetic survey will test grass roots targets related to a series of gold-in-soil anomalies and gold mineralization identified in trenching. Soil sampling is also currently being completed on the Omanpe and Abotia licenses with a goal of further defining early-stage targets across Enchi for future trenching and drilling.

Boin is one of the five deposits which comprise the Mineral Resource Estimate at Enchi (Boin has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 13.0 million tonnes grading 0.62 g/t Au containing 258,200 ounces and Inferred Mineral Resource of 15.9 million tonnes grading 0.68 g/t Au containing 349,600 ounces).

Boin is located 10 km south of the town of Enchi, with nearby roads and power and further access provided by a series of drill roads. Boin is outlined on surface by a greater than six-kilometre-long by up to one-kilometre-wide gold in soil anomaly. An airborne geophysical anomaly coincident with the Boin structure extends for a further kilometre north and 3 km south beyond the limits of current drilling. To date, approximately 40% of the gold-in-soil anomaly at Boin is untested by drilling, with the average vertical depth of all holes drilled to date at Boin only down to 88 metres.

The Enchi Gold Project hosts an Indicated Mineral Resource of 41.7 million tonnes grading 0.55 g/t Au containing 743,500 ounces gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 46.6 million tonnes grading 0.65 g/t Au containing 972,000 ounces

Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold Project located in Ghana, Africa’s largest gold producer. Enchi’s 248 km2 land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana’s prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several multi-million-ounce gold deposits, including the Chirano mine 50 km to the north.

