Newcore Gold drills 204 g/t gold over 1.0 metre and 3.36 g/t gold over 28.0 metres at Enchi Gold Project, Ghana

Newcore Gold Ltd. [TSX-V: NCAU; OTCQX: NCAUF] reported that additional drill results from the 10,000-metre drill program underway at the 100%-owned Enchi Gold Project in Ghana. Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling at the Boin Gold Deposit intersected the highest-grade gold interval encountered to date at Enchi, with hole KBRC301 intersecting 204 g/t gold over 1.0 metre from 59 metres, with a contiguous zone of 1.46 g/t gold over 2.0 metres from 60 metres.

Drilling also continues to encounter wide zones of higher-grade mineralization with hole KBRC307A intersecting 3.36 g/t Au over 28.0 m from 120 m, including a high-grade intercept of 37.58 g/t Au over 2.0 m from 133 m within a broader zone of 7.76 g/t Au over 11.0 m from 132 m. Drilling is underway at Enchi as part of the resource growth and infill program designed to convert Inferred Resources to Indicated.

All drill holes intersected gold mineralization, continuing to prove out the continuity of gold mineralization and potential for future resource growth across the Project, including at Boin.

Drilling is achieving goal of proving out the continuity of gold mineralization within the near surface oxide/transition zones, with wide mineralized structures encountered.

Hole KBRC300 intersected 2.34 g/t Au over 6.0 m from 62 metres. Hole KBRC304 intersected 0.73 g/t Au over 18.0 m from 41 m.

Luke Alexander, President and CEO of Newcore, stated, “The ongoing 10,000-metre drill program continues to deliver some of the strongest results we have encountered to date at Enchi. RC Hole KBRC301 is our best ever interval encountered not only based on grade but also when calculated on gram by metre, having intersected 204 g/t Au over 1.0 m from 59 m. Results from our 2024 drill program not only continue to prove out the open-ended nature of the deposits, which is consistent with our geological model, but continue to highlight the potential for high-grade gold mineralization. The drill program underway also underscores Enchi’s development potential as we prove up the confidence of the existing resources, with all holes drilled as part of the 2024 drill program encountering gold mineralization.”

Greg Smith, Vice President of Exploration of Newcore stated, “These results complement prior high-grade results achieved on the Project. Hole KBRC307A is our fifth best hole drilled to date on a gram by metre basis, and notably encountered a wide zone of mineralization of 3.36 g/t Au over 28 m from 120 m with a high-grade sub-interval of 37.58 g/t Au over 2.0 m from 133 m or 7.76 g/t Au over 11.0 m from 132 m. This hole is a good example of Enchi’s potential to host wide as well as high-grade mineralization. Importantly, the drilling completed to date within the sulphide mineralization at Boin is still quite shallow having only been drill tested to a maximum average vertical depth of 125 metres, highlighting the significant resource growth potential longer-term within the sulphide mineralization at the Boin deposit which remains open to depth.”

This news release reports results for 10 RC holes totalling 1,808 m (KBRC299 to KBRC308) targeting the Boin Gold Deposit. All holes intersected gold mineralization. A total of 3,398 metres in 21 holes have been reported as part of the ongoing 2024 drill program at Enchi, with assays pending for an additional 2,060 metres in 10 holes drilled at Boin.

This drilling confirmed continuity along strike and down dip for the two principal structures which comprise the Boin Gold Deposit. The width and gold grades within these drill results are also consistent with prior wide spaced drilling completed at Boin.

A 10,000-metre RC drill program is underway at Enchi, targeting near-surface oxide and shallow sulphide mineralization with a primary goal of infill drilling for resource conversion to improve the confidence level of the existing Mineral Resource Estimate.

Most of the infill drilling is allocated to the two largest deposits at Enchi, Boin and Sewum. Improving the confidence level of the Mineral Resource Estimate at Enchi is a key component of the development work required to be completed in advance of commissioning a Pre-Feasibility Study for the Project. A subset of the drill program will also focus on outlining resource growth, with all deposit areas and pre-resource targets at Enchi remaining open along strike and at depth, providing for future resource growth across the district-scale property.

Additional exploration and development work is on-going at Enchi, including metallurgical testwork, drone surveys, an airborne magnetic survey, trenching, hydrogeological testing, condemnation drilling, geotechnical work, environmental work and soil sampling.

Drone topographic surveys are underway, expanding on previously completed work, at the Kwakyekrom and Tokosea deposit areas to provide detailed topographic information required to improve the confidence level of each deposit’s Mineral Resource Estimate. Additionally, the drone survey will be completed across the proposed heap leach facility area to contribute additional data for future detailed engineering studies.

An airborne magnetic survey will test grass roots targets related to a series of gold-in-soil anomalies and gold mineralization identified in trenching. Soil sampling is also currently being completed on the Omanpe and Abotia licenses with a goal of further defining early-stage targets across Enchi for future trenching and drilling.

Boin is one of the five deposits which comprise the Mineral Resource Estimate at Enchi (Boin has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 13.0 million tonnes grading 0.62 g/t Au containing 258,200 ounces and Inferred Mineral Resource of 15.9 million tonnes grading 0.68 g/t Au containing 349,600 ounces). Boin is located 10 km south of the town of Enchi, with nearby roads and power and further access provided by a series of drill roads. Boin is outlined on surface by a greater than six-kilometre-long by up to one-km-wide gold in soil anomaly. An airborne geophysical anomaly coincident with the Boin structure extends for a further kilometre north and three kilometres south beyond the limits of current drilling. To date, approximately 40% of the gold-in-soil anomaly at Boin is untested by drilling, with the average vertical depth of all holes drilled to date at Boin only down to 88 metres.

The Enchi Gold Project hosts an Indicated Mineral Resource of 41.7 million tonnes grading 0.55 g/t Au containing 743,500 ounces gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 46.6 million tonnes grading 0.65 g/t Au containing 972,000 ounces.

Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold Project located in Ghana, Africa’s largest gold producer. Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 18% equity ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi’s 248 km2 land package covers 40 km of Ghana’s prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several multi-million-ounce gold deposits, including the Chirano mine 50 km north.

