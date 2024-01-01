Newmont commissions first large battery-electric mining truck

Share this article

Newmont Corp. [NGT-TSX, NEM-NYSE, ASX, PNGX] has commissioned its first battery-electric large mining truck at the Cripple Creek and Victor mine in Teller County, Colorado. The vehicle, dubbed the Early Learner Cat 793 XE, is an important milestone for Newmont, made possible through its strategic alliance with Caterpillar.

“The arrival of the Early Learner Cat 793 XE underscores our ongoing commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions across our business,’’ said Natascha Viljoen, chief operating officer at Newmont. “As we look toward the future, our focus remains on creating a safer and more productive mining environment, and this battery-electric large mining truck is one more step we are taking to further advance our safety and sustainability commitments.

Currently, surface and underground mining diesel combustion machines are responsible for a significant portion of Newmont’s carbon emissions. Introducing innovative solutions like the Early Learner 793 XE at the mine-site level demonstrates the company’s continuing commitment to reducing emissions.

As the mining industry navigates the energy transition, we know a diverse set of solutions will be required for our customers to achieve their operational and sustainability objectives,’’ said Denise Johnson, group president of resource industries at Caterpillar. “We are excited about our collaboration with Newmont and working with them to truly understand the implementation and impact of the Early Learner XE at CC&V”

Newmont shares eased 0.857% or 57 cents to $65.96. The shares trade in a 52-week range of $81.16 and $39.96.

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. It has operations in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. They include Nevada Gold Mines LLC, a joint venture with Barrick Gold Corp. [ABX-TSX, GOLD-NYSE], which currently ranks as the world’s single largest gold-producing complex. Nevada Gold Mines is operated by Barrick Gold. It is a joint venture held 61.5% by Barrick and 38.5% by Newmont.

Newmont Corp. recently strengthened its position as the world’s leading gold miner acquiring Newcrest Mining Ltd, an Australian company with significant mining operations in Canada, including British Columbia’s Golden Triangle region.

The transaction increased Newmont’s copper production – a metal vital for the new energy economy – and added nearly 50 billion pounds of copper reserves and resources from Newcrest to our robust and balanced portfolio, Newmont has said.

Newmont and Caterpillar will focus on validating and testing the Early Learner 793 XE. These efforts will provide insights into how mining operations can incorporate battery-electric larger mining trucks, setting a new standard for the industry.

