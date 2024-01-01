NexGold Mining drilling Goliath gold complex, Ontario

Share this article

NexGold Mining Corp. [TSXV-NEXG] has begun a multistage exploration program, including a 25,000-metre diamond drilling program at its Goliath gold complex located in northwestern Ontario.

Phase 1 of this campaign is focused on the area between the Goliath and Goldlund deposits, which are separated by 25 kilometres and have seen very little historical drilling in between.

Highlights of 25,000-metre expansion and discovery drilling program: Phase 1 to include 4,000 metres at the Interlakes target between Goliath and Goldlund; expected nine to 12 months of consistent drilling activity; Three highly anticipated targets: down dip at Goliath, strike extension of Goldlund and the Interlakes target between Goliath and Goldlund.

Morgan Lekstrom, president, commented: “We are refocusing the company on a dual path that emphasizes high potential exploration and working through the provincial permitting along with local steps for a build. Starting with the very exciting Interlakes target and then expanding on higher-grade areas at Goliath and Goldlund, this drill season will mark a new step for Nexgold and our Goliath gold complex. A new revitalization of exploration is being undertaken to show the potential scale and size of this district while advancing key discovery areas within our 65-km strike length. Having three million ounces already in the company and the signs of adding multiple other areas on the strike, this is a perfect time to focus the company on creating a larger district.”

The first phase of the 25,000-metre drill program has been initiated and will focus on opportunities for growth, expansion and discoveries within the project’s 65-km strike. This will be accomplished by targeting structural trends across the belt that are similar to known deposits and have evidence of gold mineralization.

The program will start by drilling 4,000 metres to test the Interlakes target, a structurally complex area between two granitoid plutons in a region with historical gold anomalies. The planned drill holes will investigate several favourable targets identified in recent desktop studies and reconnaissance traverses.

On the northern edge of the Interlakes target area, historic drill holes intercepted a hydrothermally altered, albitized, locally sulphide-mineralized shear zone (52F16SW2005), which correlates well with the prospectivity models developed by Mira Geoscience.

Near the centre of the Interlakes area, a historic drill hole encountered a high-grade gold intercept of 1.33 oz/ton over two feet in pyritized quartz carbonated altered granodiorite rocks (52F16SW0033). In the south end of the Interlakes area, anomalous soil results adjacent to sericitic alteration within a mineralized shear zone were identified in previous field and drill programs (52F16SW2005). Following these initial targets, down-dip high grade trends at each of Goliath, Goldlund and Miller will be drilled to expand known mineralization. Subsequent targets will be announced alongside the released results.

The company entered into an agreement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. (doing business as Capital Analytica) for investor relations and communication services. The consulting agreement has an initial term of six months, commencing Aug. 6, 2024, under which the company will pay to Capital Analytica an aggregate of $120,000 at a rate of $20,000 per month, and has an option to renew the consulting agreement for an additional six months at a rate of $10,000 per month, unless terminated earlier in accordance with the consulting agreement.

Pursuant to the terms of the consulting agreement, Capital Analytica will provide continuing capital markets consultation, continuing social media consultation regarding engagement and enhancement, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, discussion forum monitoring and reporting, corporate video dissemination, and other related investor relations services.

Nexgold’s Goliath gold complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) is located in northwestern Ontario. The deposits benefit substantially from excellent access to the Trans-Canada Highway, related power and rail infrastructure and close proximity to several communities including Dryden, Ontario.

The company also owns several other projects throughout Canada, including the Weebigee-Sandy Lake gold project joint venture, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock.

