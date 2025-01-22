NexGold Mining drills 23.73 g/t gold over 5.3 metres at Goldboro Open Pit Gold Project, Nova Scotia

Share this article

NexGold Mining Corp. [TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF] provided additional drill results from a recently completed 26,854-metre diamond drill program initially announced on January 22, 2025 at the company’s Goldboro Open Pit Gold Project, Nova Scotia.

The drill program is primarily designed to infill specific areas of the open pit Mineral Resource identified to improve geological and grade continuity and potentially upgrade certain areas of Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources. The assay results for an additional 12 infill diamond drill holes (BR-25-560, 574 to 576, 580, 581, 583, 587 to 589, 591 and 604) totalling 2,163.0 metres, were from drilling in the proposed east pit of the Goldboro Open Pit Gold Project.

Kevin Bullock, President and CEO, stated: “The high-grade intercepts in recent drilling in the east pit will be important to ongoing work on the Goldboro Mineral Resource and mine planning. Goldboro continues to demonstrate the presence of high-grade zones, near surface, within the planned open pits. We are encountering this style of mineralization at open pit depths with all intersected zones projecting to surface. We anticipate final assays from the full drill program to be returned in the coming weeks and look forward to using that information in an updated Mineral Resource Estimate.”

Selected drill intersections from the 12 diamond drill holes in this news release include 23.73 g/t gold over 5.3 metres (from 153.7 to 159.0 metres), including 244.00 g/t gold over 0.5 metres in drill hole BR-25-589; 24.65 g/t gold over 2.2 metres (from 142.2 to 144.4 metres), including 104.50 g/t gold over 0.5 metres in drill hole BR-25-576; 7.40 g/t gold over 3.7 metres (from 128.5 to 132.2 metres), including 51.60 g/t gold over 0.5 metres in drill hole BR-25-588; 1.90 g/t gold over 12.5 metres (from 56.4 to 68.9 metres), including 18.25 g/t gold over 0.7 metres in drill hole BR-25-580; and 5.20 g/t gold over 3.7 metres (from 255.8 to 259.5 metres), including 29.00 g/t gold over 0.7 metres in drill hole BR-25-588.

The company has now released assay results for 130 drill holes (approximately 92%) from the infill program. Results from the drill program, to date, continue to demonstrate the presence of mineralization that is consistent with previous drill results in the proposed west and east pits. In particular, the existing geological model appears to broadly predict the location of gold mineralization with local adjustments to the model where mineralization is either not in the exact positions predicted by the model or if no mineralization is intersected.

Throughout the drill program additional gold mineralization was intersected in areas where mineralization was previously unknown or predicted. This occurs either in under-drilled areas or near historic drilling which were more selectively sampled than the current sampling approach. Mineralized solids within the Mineral Resource model will be adjusted where necessary to account for local variations in the model, and any impact due to additional assay data gathered during the drill program will be investigated during the forthcoming updated Mineral Resource Estimate planned for H2 2025.

NexGold Mining is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska. NexGold’s Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) is located in northwestern Ontario and its Goldboro Gold Project is in Nova Scotia. NexGold also owns several other projects throughout Canada, including the Weebigee-Sandy Lake Gold Project JV, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock.

In addition, NexGold holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska.

