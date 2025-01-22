NexGold Mining drills more high-grade gold at Goldboro Open Pit Gold Project, Nova Scotia

Share this article

NexGold Mining Corp. [TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF] provided additional drill results from a recently completed 26,854-metre diamond drill program initially announced on January 22, 2025 at the company’s Goldboro Open Pit Gold Project, Nova Scotia.

The drill program is primarily designed to infill specific areas of the open pit Mineral Resource identified to improve geological and grade continuity and potentially upgrade certain areas of Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources. The assay results for an additional 11 infill diamond drill holes (BR-25-566 to 569, BR-25-571 to 573, 577, 578, 582, and 590), totalling 1,944.05 metres, were from drilling in the proposed west and east pits.

Kevin Bullock, President and CEO, stated: “We continue to see high-grade gold assays from both the East and West Goldbrook open pit domains and the assays continue to be generally consistent with our Mineral Resource model at Goldboro. The numerous high grade intersections and confirmatory drilling bode well for the Mineral Resource update currently being prepared.”

Selected drill intersections from the 11 diamond include: 108.76 g/t gold over 1.40 metres (from 86.60 to 88.00 metres), including 304.00 g/t gold over 0.50 metres in drill hole BR-25-578; 67.23 g/t gold over 2.20 metres (from 86.80 to 89.00 metres), including 286.00 g/t gold over 0.50 metres in drill hole BR-25-571; 1.46 g/t gold over 13.00 metres (from 160.00 to 173.00 metres), including 15.30 g/t gold over 0.50 metres in drill hole BR-25-567; 1.12 g/t gold over 16.50 metres (from 191.50 to 208.00 metres), including 10.25 g/t gold over 1.00 metres in drill hole BR-25-571; and 29.00 g/t gold over 0.50 metres (from 16.00 to 16.50 metres) in drill hole BR-25-577.

The company has now released assay results for 111 drill holes (approximately 79%) from the infill program. Results from the drill program, to date, continue to demonstrate the presence of mineralization that is consistent with previous drill results in the proposed west and east pits.

NexGold Mining Corp. is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska.

