NexGold Mining infill drilling cuts 25.79 g/t gold over 4.5 metres at Goldboro Project, Nova Scotia

NexGold Mining Corp. [TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF] provided an update on its ongoing 25,000-metre diamond drill program initially announced on January 22, 2025 at the company’s Goldboro Project in Nova Scotia.

The drill program is primarily designed to infill specific areas of the open pit Mineral Resource identified to improve geological and grade continuity and potentially upgrade certain areas of Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources. The drilling is progressing well currently with two diamond drills and nearing the end of the drill program. The drilling is anticipated to be completed at the end of Q2 with final assays flowing in through the middle of Q3.

Assay results for an additional 18 infill diamond drill holes (BR-25-477 to BR-25-478, BR-25-481 to BR-25-483, BR-25-486, BR-25-489, BR-25-491, BR-25-495, BR-25-502, BR-25-505, BR-25-508, BR-25-510, BR-25-513, BR-25-518, BR-25-520, BR-25-522, and BR-25-524), totalling 2,775.3 metres, were from drilling in the proposed west pit.

The company has now released 31 (~24%) drill holes from the infill program and continues to intersect gold mineralization consistent with the existing geological model but importantly have intersected additional gold mineralization in areas where no mineralization was previously known or predicted. Mineralized solids will be adjusted where necessary to account for local variations in the model in the forthcoming mineral resource estimate later in 2025.

Kevin Bullock, President and CEO, stated: “We are nearing the completion of the 25,000-metre diamond drill program at Goldboro that was directed at infilling specific areas of the open pit Mineral Resource to improve geological and grade continuity. The results to date at the west pit are demonstrating that the general geological model is as predicted with adjustments to the mineralized solids required for local variation in position to accommodate the recently acquired data. We are also encouraged by additional intersections of gold mineralization which were not previously intersected. This data will be incorporated into a new Mineral Resource Model that will form the basis of a planned Feasibility Study Update. Assays continue to roll in from the lab and we will continue to update the market of our progress.”

Selected drill intersections from 18 diamond drill holes in this release include: 25.79 g/t gold over 4.5 metres (from 62.0 to 66.5 metres), including 227.0 g/t gold over 0.5 metres in hole BR-25-522; 18.10 g/t gold over 3.0 metres (from 102.0 to 105.0 metres) including 52.57 g/t gold over 1.0 metres in hole BR-25-489; 2.27 g/t gold over 11.35 metres (from 174.15 to 185.5 metres) in hole BR-25-491; 2.35 g/t gold over 8.0 metres (from 27.5 to 35.5 metres) in hole BR-25-477; 15.05 g/t gold over 1.25 metres (from 148.15 to 149.4 metres) in hole BR-25-491; and

1.02 g/t gold over 16.4 metres (from 190.0 to 206.4 metres) and 1.03 g/t gold over 11.0 metres (from 173.0 to 184.0 metres) in hole BR-25-508.

Drill holes BR-25-466 to 475, 479, 498 and 501 were reported in previous press releases dated May 16 and June 5, 2025.

NexGold’s Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) is located in Northwestern Ontario and its Goldboro Gold Project is located in Nova Scotia.

