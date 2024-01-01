Nexus Uranium posts interim drill results from Cree East Project, Saskatchewan

Share this article

Nexus Uranium Corp. [CSE: NEXU; OTCQB: GIDMF; FSE: 3H1] provided an update on its ongoing drilling program at the Cree East Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. Three drill holes, totaling 1,521 metres, have been completed in Area B as part of follow-up exploration targeting uranium mineralization.

Early results are highly encouraging, with one of the three holes returning elevated radiometric readings and all encountering significant structural disruption, hydrothermal alteration, and key geological features commonly associated with unconformity-related uranium deposits in the region. Notably, drill hole CRE-094 exhibited strong alteration patterns and elevated scintillometer counts associated with structural intervals throughout the graphitic pelite zone, reinforcing the potential for uranium mineralization.

Highlights: Drill hole CRE-094 (587m total depth) intersected the unconformity at 451 metres, with extensive hydrothermal alteration consisting of strong bleaching, limonite, clay, and sooty pyrite alteration in the lower sandstone column. The graphitic pelite zone showed multiple faulted and brecciated intervals associated with bleaching and chlorite alteration and with radiometric peaks up to 300 counts per second (cps) along re-activated structures.

Drill hole CRE-093 (581m total depth) intersected the unconformity at 438 metres, with moderate alteration. Structural analysis confirmed graphitic-pyritic fault zones with cataclastic deformation.

Drill hole CRE-092 was halted before reaching the target depth due to technical challenges. The lower sandstone column of CRE-092 was bleached with localized sooty pyrite alteration.

The drill program successfully confirmed the presence of the targeted electromagnetic (EM) conductor, along with substantial structural deformation and elevated radioactivity. These indicators suggest a favorable setting for uranium mineralization, warranting further step-out drilling.

In comparison with other unconformity-hosted uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, drilling has observed similar alteration types, such as clay, limonite, and sooty pyrite in the sandstone. In the basement (below the unconformity), bleached and chlorite altered structurally-reactivated graphitic pelites have been observed which is also characteristic of the basement below these types of deposits.

“We are extremely encouraged by the initial drill results at Cree East,” commented Jeremy Poirier, CEO of Nexus Uranium. “The presence of strong alteration, fault structures, and elevated radiometric counts aligns with the geological framework necessary for uranium mineralization. These findings validate our exploration model and reinforce the potential of this underexplored region. With drilling ongoing, we are eager to continue refining our targets and advancing this exciting discovery.”

Drilling remains active at Area B, with a focus on testing additional zones up-dip from CRE-094 and along strike of the EM conductor. Exploration will continue as long as weather conditions allow, and further updates will be provided as results are received and analyzed.

Nexus Uranium Corp. is a multi-commodity development company focused on advancing the Cree East uranium project in the Athabasca Basin in addition to its precious metals portfolio that includes the Napoleon gold project in British Columbia and a package of gold claims in the Yukon.

The Cree East project is one of the largest projects within the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan spanning 57,752 hectares (142,708 acres) and has seen over $20 million in exploration to date.

The Napoleon project comprises over 1,000 hectares and prospective for multiple forms of gold mineralization, with exploration in the area dating back to the 1970s with the discovery of high-grade gold. The Yukon gold projects are comprised of almost 8,000 hectares of quartz claims prospective for high-grade gold mineralization with historical grab sampling highlights of 144 g/t gold.

