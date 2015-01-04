Nickel 28 Capital produces 7,784 tonnes nickel & 717 tonnes cobalt at Ramu, Papua New Guinea

Share this article

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. [NKL-TSXV; 3JC0-FSE] reported operational results for the production quarter ended June 30, 2023, for the company’s largest asset, the Ramu nickel-cobalt integrated operation in Papua New Guinea. Nickel 28 currently holds an 8.56% joint venture interest in Ramu, which is operated by Metallurgical Corp. of China.

Q2 2023 Ramu highlights: Production of 7,784 tonnes of contained nickel and 717 tonnes of contained cobalt in mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) during the second calendar quarter, continuing to place Ramu as one of the top producers of MHP globally.

Sales of 9,078 tonnes of contained nickel and 822 tonnes of contained cobalt in MHP during the second calendar quarter.

LME average nickel price of US$10.16/pound in the second quarter of 2023, a decline of 23% from the same period last year. The average first half 2023 LME nickel price was US$10.99/pound, compared with an average LME nickel price of US$12.50/per pound for H1 2022.

Fast Markets average cobalt price of US$15.07/pound in Q2 2023, a decline of 61% from the same period last year. The average H1 2023 Fast Markets cobalt price was US$16.03/per pound, compared with an average Fast Markets cobalt price of US$36.93/pound for H1 2022.

Actual cash cost, net of byproduct credits, of $3.92/pound of nickel produced as MHP, representing a 29% increase from the same period last year. H1 2023 cash cost, net of byproduct credits, of $3.49/pound of nickel, representing an increase of 57% from the same period the prior year.

“The second quarter of 2023 saw slightly reduced production at Ramu, which impacted cash costs; however, we anticipate costs will return to historical levels by the end of the calendar year,” stated Nickel 28’s executive chairman, Anthony Milewski. “Softness in demand for NiSO4 [nickel sulphate] and CoSO4 [cobalt sulphate] in China provided an opportunity for Ramu to carry out maintenance activities, which were scheduled for later in the year; however, the project was still able to produce at near capacity in the quarter, a testament to Ramu’s credibility as a consistent producer of MHP. In addition, a decline in byproduct credits, primarily due to significantly reduced cobalt prices compared to 2022, contributed to elevated cash costs. The stabilization in input commodity costs, including sulphur and fuel oil, have partially offset the impact of the decline in byproduct credits. Our indications are that Chinese demand for MHP will continue to improve through the balance of 2023, despite the significant growth in Indonesian supply, which should result in improved product pricing.”

Nickel 28 Capital is a nickel-cobalt producer through its 8.56% joint venture interest in the producing, long-life and world-class Ramu nickel-cobalt operation, located in Papua New Guinea. In addition, Nickel 28 manages a portfolio of 10 nickel and cobalt royalties on development, prefeasibility and exploration projects in Canada, Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Share this article