Nicola Mining and Lower Nicola Site Services expand gravel pit and complete cement ready mix plant at New Craigmont Project, British Columbia

Nicola Mining Inc. [TSXV: NIM; FSE: HLIA; OTCQB: HUSIF] reported that it, along with its partner Lower Nicola Site Services Ltd. (LNSS), has successfully completed a long-term expansion of its wholly owned gravel pit (Permit G1519) and fully completed construction of its cement ready mix plant, southern British Columbia.

The company has now garnered two very significant permits for its gravel/rock quarry and cement operations: Notice of Departure (NoD) at the New Craigmont Project from the Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals, formerly known as the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (EMLI), to operate a rock quarry. Under the NoD the company can extract of up to 3.0 million tonnes of inert available rock material that may be used for the infrastructure reconstruction efforts at a production rate of approximately 1,500 tonnes per day.

Extension of Gravel Pit mine life (Permit G1519) and Permit to Construct, Use, And Maintain Works Within a Right-of-Way of a Provincial Public Highway (Permit/File Number: 2024-05539), the latter which was received on September 5, 2025.

Garnering all required permits to operate and expand gravel pit operations, coupled with the installation of an underground culvert allowing for aggregate to be transferred from opposite side of the highway, has significant long term implications: Teck Resources’ Highland Valley Copper (HVC) has received permit approval from the British Columbia Ministry of Mines for its planned $2.5 billion expansion project. The approval marks a major milestone for Canada’s largest copper operations. LNSS has secured contracts to supply gravel and cement for the project, which will be sourced from Nicola’s gravel pit and ready-mix cement plant.

LNSS has secured contracts with the Ministry of Transportation and various private sector entities that will be sourced from the site; potentially extends gravel pit operations for decades.

Peter Espig, CEO, commented, “Though Nicola continues to solidify itself as a regional milling partner and operator of the Dominion Gold Project, which we will provide updates soon, we highlight an emphasis on operational revenues as the fuel of expansion. We recognize that the rock quarry, gravel pit and cement ready-mix plant are not our long-term core revenue generators; however, it all contributes to a solid bottom line. In addition, these operations are a catalyst to work closely with First Nations, local communities, and numerous infrastructure projects.”

Nicola Mining Inc. maintains a 100%-owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, B.C. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high-grade BC-based gold projects. Nicola’s fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes.

The company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a property that hosts historic high-grade copper mineralization and covers an area of over 10,800 hectares along the southern end of the Guichon Batholith and is adjacent to Highland Valley Copper, Canada’s largest copper mine. The company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain Property, B.C., which includes 30 mineral claims and a mineral lease, spanning an area exceeding 2,200 hectares.

