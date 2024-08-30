Nicola Mining updates New Craigmont Copper Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Nicola Mining Inc. [TSXV: NIM; FSE: HLIA; OTCQB: HUSIF] has completed drilling (totaling 4872m and 14 holes) and is pleased to provide updates on its 2024 drilling exploration program at its New Craigmont Copper Project, near Merritt, southwestern British Columbia.

The first phase of the 2024 Program at the never-before-drilled West Craigmont-WP target totaled ~1829.70 metres, with initial findings reported in the August 30, 2024 Operations and Exploration Update. The second phase targeted the unexplored MARB-CAS Zones, both of which are approximately 3.5 km in diameter.

Drilling aimed to develop a subsurface geology framework and assess mineralization potential beneath two small mineralized outcrops, one at the MARB Zone and another at the CAS Zone. The third phase stepped out from the MARB-CAS Zones towards the Embayment Zone to see if there was a continuation of mineralization.

The company is finalizing core cutting, which will then be sent to a certified laboratory for expedited analysis and looks forward to issuing a news release with grades upon receipt.

The company is also pleased to announce that it has made a deposit of $137,700 on behalf it itself and High Range Exploration Ltd. for a Notice of Work and Reclamation Program at the Dominion Creek Gold/Silver Project. The deposit is a key component in garnering the final permit and conducting a bulk sample permit in 2025. Nicola owns a 75% economic interest in Dominion and is planning on commencing a bulk sample which will be processed at its Merritt Mill.

Nicola also announces that, further to its news release dated November 14, 2024, it has completed its flow-through private placement offering under which it sold an aggregate of 1,641,790 common shares in the capital of the company at a price of price of $0.335 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $550,000.

The shares are issued on a “flow-through” basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The company paid an aggregate of $38,500 to one eligible finder in connection with the offering.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be allocated towards following up on the 2024 program. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from date of issuance.

Peter Espig, CEO and a director, subscribed for a total of 44,776 shares under the offering, which is a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.

Nicola Mining maintains a 100%-owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high-grade gold projects. Nicola’s fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes.

The company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a high-grade copper property, which covers an area of over 10,800 hectares along the southern end of the Guichon Batholith and is adjacent to Highland Valley Copper, Canada’s largest copper mine. The company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain property, also in southwest B.C., which includes 30 mineral claims and a mineral lease, spanning an area exceeding 2,200 hectares.

Share this article