Nighthawk Gold’s Colomac camp unaffected by wildfires, Northwest Territories

Nighthawk Gold Corp. [NHK-TSX; MIMZF-OTCQX] reported that its Colomac gold project camp site remains secured and unaffected by the wildfires that are currently impacting areas in the Northwest Territories, Canada, including the city of Yellowknife, the capital.

Some 1,500 people have been airlifted out of Yellowknife as crews battle a massive wildfire that prompted an evacuation order for the city of about 20,000 people. Ten planes left Yellowknife with 1,500 passengers on Thursday.

Exploration drilling at the 24/27 deposit was completed in mid-July and the camp was subsequently closed and shut down for the coming fall and winter season. There are currently no personnel at the camp site, and they are 100% safe.

Nighthawk president and CEO Keyvan Salehi commented: “Many areas of the Northwest Territories have been severely impacted by the wildfires, including our neighbouring communities and the city of Yellowknife.

“Currently, the Colomac gold project camp site is closed, secured and unaffected by the wildfires and there are no personnel at our site. We continue to monitor the situation and we will update the markets if there are any changes. Our thoughts are with the people of NWT and the communities impacted. Our team will aim to provide any support needed. We hope for an immediate resolution to the ongoing wildfires.”

Nighthawk is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company with control of 947 km2 of district-scale property located 200 km north of Yellowknife, NWT, Canada. The company’s flagship asset is the large-scale Colomac gold project.

The project 2023 preliminary economic assessment demonstrates the potential for 290,000-ounce-per-year operation over an 11.2-year conceptual mine life that could generate a $1.2-billion net present value (5 per cent) and 35% internal rate of return (after taxes) based on a US$1,600/oz gold price assumption. Nighhawk is working toward rapidly advancing its assets toward a development decision.

