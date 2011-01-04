Nine Mile drills 175.28 g/t silver over 10.40 metres at Nine Mile Brook, New Brunswick

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. [NINE-CSE; STVGF-OTCQB] reported the certified ALS Global lab assay results for hole NM220006, at the company’s initial stage 1 drill program at its flagship Nine Mile Brook VMS (volcanogenic massive sulphide) project in the world-famous Bathurst mining camp, New Brunswick, Canada.

Drill hole NM220006 returned 10.40 metres of 3.07% copper, 7.35% zinc, 4.78% lead and 175.28 g/t silver, including 9.05 metres of 3.49% copper, 8.42% zinc, 5.48% lead and 200.45 g/t silver.

“The certified assays received from ALS Global on hole No. NM220006, continue to reflect the spectacular mineralogy observed in the drill target. I am very pleased to see numerous assay intervals greater than 20% combined lead/zinc in addition to exceptional silver and gold values. The geophysical team has arrived on site and will commence the borehole electromagnetic (BHEM) survey today,” stated G. Lohman, BSc, PGeo, Nine Mile technical committee.

Nine Mile Metals is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (copper, lead, zinc, silver and gold) exploration in the Bathurst mining camp. The company’s primary business objective is to explore its three VMS projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS project, California Lake VMS project and the Canoe Landing Lake (east-west) VMS project.


