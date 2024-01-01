Nine Mile Metals drilling California Lake South target Plate A, New Brunswick

Share this article

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. [CSE: NINE; OTC Pink: VMSXF; FSE: KQ9] provide an update on its California Lake Phase 2 Drill Program, New Brunswick. Nine Mile Metals has initiated its diamond drill program at California Lake to test Priority Plate Target A, defined by EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. (EEX). Les Forages Chapais is onsite, initiating the first of three important drill holes (A-B-C) at California Lake South.

Plate A is a deep, large, strong conductor located near the fold nose, defined within a geological package that includes Flat Landing Brook felsic and mafic volcanics-related sediments. The plate, with a length of 600 metres and open at depth, is a high priority target. Previous drilling in the immediate area is minimal and limited to a few shallow drill holes. EarthEx has recommended drilling the target at an azimuth of 110 degrees and a dip of -60 degrees to intersect the most conductive portion of the target plate. The drill hole depth will be a maximum of 850 metres.

Plates B and C are also high priority targets, both well-defined with strong conductors related to the overall MegaTEM trend. Plate B is a discreet and shallow target dipping steeply east. The azimuth of the planned drill hole is 275 degrees with a dip of -60 degrees and a maximum depth of 300 metres. Plate C is large, dipping to the west, with a length of 700 metres and a projected depth extent of 500 meters. The azimuth of the planned drill hole is 275 degrees with a dip of -60 degrees. EarthEx has designed the drilling parameters for Plates B and C.

Gary Lohman, Director, P.Geo., VP Exploration stated, “The team is pleased to be at the drill stage at California Lake South with well-defined and modeled targets. Both Plates A and C are large, massive, strong conductors, having both the length and depth parameters for a potentially large, mineralized body consistent with example deposits throughout the BMC. We are very much looking forward to getting the program underway and testing this underexplored, highly prospective area at the folded nose of California Lake South in the BMC.”

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, CEO and Director added, “We are finally receiving all of our Phase 2 Advanced Geophysics results, including full interpretations and high priority targets for our Western Portfolio. We look forward to announcing these results shortly. Our Geophysics Program will turn its focus next to the Nine Mile Brook Project and our Eastern Portfolio.”

Nine Mile Metals is focused on Critical Minerals VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC), located in New Brunswick, Canada. The company’s primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake VMS Project, the Canoe Landing Lake (East – West) VMS Project, and the Wedge VMS Project.

