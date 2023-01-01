Nine Mile Metals drills 134.0 metres of mineralization at Wedge, New Brunswick

Share this article

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. [CSE-NINE; OTCQB-VMSXF; FSE-KQ9] reported drilling a mineralized zone covering 134.0m in WD-24-02 at its initial Phase 1 drill program on its Wedge VMS Project in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick.

WD-24-02 Highlights: The hole was collared on the northeast flank of the Wedge Deposit and drilled at an azimuth of 160 degrees and a dip of -50 degrees to a depth of 219 metres.

From recently acquired Cominco Data, the subsurface was not mined. The main host is pyritic Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) with visible chalcopyrite.

Copper mineralization first appears at 39.6 metres and continued down the hole with numerous secondary zones of VMS mineralization identified. High-grade zinc (36.12% and 14.93%) was intersected in addition to copper.

Nine Mile completed an XRF Analysis of a random zone of mineralization between 157.65 and 173.05 metres (15.4 metres) consisting of bands of mixed massive sulphides and massive sulphides (VMS) between 164.50 and 170.25 metres. The entire mineralized zone of 134.0 metres has been sample cut and being shipped to ALS Global Labs for Certified Lab Analysis.

The closest Cominco holes to the east are approximately 70 metres away with Drill hole WE-12 intersecting 5.76 metres assaying 1.06% Cu,1.59% Pb and 6.91% Zn and 1.26 o/ton Ag.

The company will continue to Drill to the east in Target Area #1 to confirm new extension of the Wedge Mine Ore Zone.

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, CEO & Director, stated, “Hole WD-24-02 is significant for our program at the Wedge. One of our mandates was to prove the Target #1 Area extension to the historical mine. We wanted to prove up additional new mineralized economic ore in an area that could extend the deposit. After drill holes WD-24-01 & WD-24-02 have hit significant new mineralization, we will continue to concentrate on Target Area #1, heading east, before we test the depth of the Wedge Mine.

“Remember, the crown pillar collapsed, all the lower levels were never mined and there is complete uncertainty of the remaining deposit size & scale. As each VMS deposit in the camp has its own unique mineral makeup, this system seems to be a Copper & Zinc rich ore body, not necessarily together, with independent zones. We look forward to reporting our next hole in our program and continuing to prove out a larger deposit footprint than previously thought.

“Drilling in this portion of the Wedge has confirmed that a large mineralized system is present on the eastern boundary with extensive copper mineralization as demonstrated by variable chalcopyrite mineralization and VMS banding from 39.00 to 173.00 (134.00 metres) in drill hole WD-24-02. In addition to drilling, the historic Cominco drill data is being prepared for 3D modeling. We look forward to receiving the multi-element and precious metal assays for the 56.29 metres from drillhole WD-24-01 and the 134.00 metres from drillhole WD-24-02 from ALS Global and adding that information to historic Wedge database,” commented Gary Lohman, PGO, VP Exploration & Director.

The company has completed its XRF analysis for the main VMS portion of the drill hole utilizing an Olympus Vanta 50 Portable XRF equipped with a 50Kv Workstation and Reflex XRF software.

Nine Mile Metals is focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The company’s primary business objective is to explore its three VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project; California Lake VMS Project; and the Canoe Landing Lake (East – West) VMS Project.

