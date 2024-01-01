NOA Lithium launches 2025 exploration program at Rio Grande Project, Argentina

Share this article

NOA Lithium Brines Inc. [TSXV: NOAL] reported that as part of its 2025 exploration activities, it has completed 28 Vertical Electrical Sounding (VES) geophysics procedures that supplement previous geophysical campaigns carried out at the company’s Rio Grande Project, Argentina, and will further support the start of the fresh/industrial water exploration program, which is anticipated to commence in the coming weeks.

The company has already identified three areas with potential to supply industrial/fresh water for use in its Rio Grande Project and the VES survey will help further define the potential of one of these areas.

NOA’s CEO Gabriel Rubacha stated: “We have already identified three areas with good potential to source water for the development of our Rio Grande Project. The results will allow us to prioritize where to start our water drilling campaign, which we plan to initiate during this current quarter. This will be a significant step in the development of our flagship Rio Grande Project.”

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA’s projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares.

