Noble Mineral begins AirTEM survey near Go Metals project, Quebec

Share this article

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. [TSXV-NOB; OTCQB-NLPXF; FSE-NB7] has initiated an AirTEM airborne magnetic-electromagnetic survey on 188 claims (10,152 hectares) of strategic ground in the vicinity of Go Metals Corp.’s [CSE-GOCO] HSP nickel-copper-platinum-group project north of Havre St. Pierre, Quebec. The survey covers approximately 18 km of prospective contact of the Havre St. Pierre anorthositic complex where Go Metals announced the discovery of wide intervals of nickel and copper sulphides.

The Noble claims cover the Havre St. Pierre anorthositic complex, which contains known nickel, copper and platinum group element mineralization. The claims cover magnetic features similar to Go Metal’s HSP nickel-copper discovery. Nickel-copper-platinum group mineralization tends to accumulate near the intrusive contact that is identified by a sharp contrast between magnetic high and extreme magnetic low (the anorthosite). The Noble claims cover approximately 29 km of prospective contact. The electromagnetic survey will identify additional prospective targets for further investigation.

The helicopter borne, AirTEM, Time Domain EM and Magnetic surveys will consist of 456 line-kms to cover 18 km of strike length. The claims are road accessible and power lines cross the property. The Noble property is located about 90 km north of the town of Havre St. Pierre.

Future work will include evaluation of the airborne survey, ground follow-up that includes trenching and diamond drilling of identified targets.

Work is also continuing on the Boulder Project near Hearst, Ontario. An application has been made for an Ontario Junior Exploration Grant that could provide up to $200,000 on a $400,000 program. Work will include IP surveys and overburden drilling in an attempt to identify the source of a highly mineralized boulder found in the area.

A sample of the metalliferous boulder, brought to the Timmins Mining District Regional Resident Geologist in 2019 by a Mr. A. Cousineau, was submitted for chemical analysis to Geolabs in Sudbury. Geolabs determined that the boulder contained: 71.8% copper; 3.5% lead, 1.09% zinc; 252 g/t of silver, 3.79 g/t of gold; 4.43 g/t of palladium; and 2.22 g/t of platinum.

Drilling of the Kidd2/Carnegie project has been delayed until December. The delay is caused by an unusually wet spring and summer season making access to the drill sites very difficult.

Share this article