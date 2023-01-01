Noble Mineral Exploration drills Kidd2/Carnegie Project, Ontario  

Share this article

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. [TSXV-NOB; OTC-NLPXF; FSE-NB7] reported that drilling has been completed on the Kidd2/Carnegie Project near Timmins, northeastern Ontario. Five holes (1,692 metres) were drilled with helicopter support on various targets near the Kidd Creek Mine.

Noble Minerals, in a joint venture with 11530313 Canada Inc., completed the drill program with the help of a $200,000 Ontario Junior Exploration Program (OJEP) grant.

Research by Noble staff identified several targets for the drill program. The Kidd2/Carnegie project is devoted to finding an extension of the Kidd Creek deposit.

The program was a technical success because it identified the geological horizon that hosts the Kidd Creek mineralization and encountered massive sulphides. Analyses of core samples found that they were generally non-economic.

The Kidd2/Carnegie Project consists of a group of patented and staked mining claims located north and northwest of the Kidd Creek Mine and 24 km north of Timmins, Ontario. The Kidd deposit, owned by Glencore, is one of the world’s largest volcanogenic massive sulfide ore deposits that produces copper, zinc, and silver.

Exploration of this area in the past has been hindered by small land packages owned by various companies. Over the years, Noble has been successful in assembling one of the largest land inventories in the vicinity of the Kidd Creek Mine

Noble Minerals has completed strategic Induced Polarization surveys within 2 km of the Kidd Creek open pit on the Fly Creek Rhyolite. The target of the program was an anticlinal structure that contained rhyolite intercalated with ultramafic rocks. It is postulated that these rhyolites are the same age as the Kidd Creek mineralized rhyolites.

In addition, the Fly Creek Rhyolite might be a faulted extension of the Chance Rhyolite, where several Texas Gulf drill holes intersected lead, zinc, and silver mineralization.

To the west, Noble has used Induced Polarization to investigate a property that lies 600 metres along strike from the Chance mineralization. This stratigraphic horizon also runs through the Kidd Creek Mine.

The primary target of the drill program was an Induced Polarization chargeability anomaly located on the eastern half of the Noble Project Area “A” located about 2,000 metres north of the Kidd Creek Mine.

Analyses received for Holes CB-23-01 to CB-23-03 have maximum values that included Hole CB-023-01 that returned 359 ppm copper, 291 ppm zinc, 31 ppm lead and 1.5 ppm silver. CB-23-02 returned 155 ppm copper, 303 ppm zinc, 58 ppm lead and 0.2 ppm silver. CB-23-03 returned 164 ppm copper, 1,380 ppm zinc, 19 ppm lead and 0.2 ppm silver. Analyses for Holes CB-23-04 and CB-23-05 are still pending.

Drill results will be assessed, along with additional trace elements and stable isotope geochemical analysis, and downhole EM geophysical testing, to try and identify additional exploration targets that warrant drill testing.

Vance White, President and CEO of Noble, said, “We are very pleased to complete this program with the support of the OJEP grant and our partners 11530313 Canada Inc. The drilling has given us important technical information that will be invaluable in the planning of future exploration programs here.”

Noble Mineral Exploration, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd., Go Metals Corp., and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., it also has an interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario. It continues to hold ~25,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario, known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~14,400 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt, and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It also holds ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project near Hearst, Ontario. In addition, Noble has ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in a Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of these are in Quebec.

Share this article