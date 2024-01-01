Noble Plains Uranium receives Shirley Central Project drill permit, Wyoming

Share this article

Noble Plains Uranium Corp. [TSXV: NOBL; OTCQB: NBLXF; FSE: INE0] reported that it has received a drill permit for a 22-hole confirmation drill program at its Shirley Central Project in Wyoming’s Shirley Basin just two months after securing the option on the property. The rapid permitting reflects the company’s focused approach to advance high-potential brownfield uranium assets in premier U.S. jurisdictions.

The permitted drill program will test six target zones identified through historical drill density and aerial mapping, with the goal of confirming historical mineralization and fast-tracking the project toward an initial 43-101 resource estimate. Mobilization for drilling is expected in mid-September.

“This shows the execution of our strategy, move quickly, focusing on the premier basins, and advance projects with a clear path to building uranium pounds in the ground,” said Drew Zimmerman, President of Noble Plains Uranium. “The speed at which we’ve moved from acquisition to planned and permitted drilling at Shirley Central shows our team’s ability to act decisively to build value for shareholders.”

The Shirley Central Project sits at the core of a resurging uranium district and is surrounded by two of the most active U.S. developers: Ur-Energy Inc. and Uranium Energy Corp. Several of Noble Plains’ claims lie directly within Ur-Energy’s permit boundary, while others are encircled by UEC’s land package, placing the company in the middle of a rapidly advancing production corridor.

Ur-Energy’s adjacent Shirley Basin Project currently hosts a 43-101 compliant Measured and Indicated resource of 8.816 million pounds U₃O₈ at an average grade of 0.23% and is under construction, further validating the regional potential.

“This land was historically drilled with purpose, the high-density drilling was positioned between known producing pits,” said Paul Cowley, CEO of Noble Plains. “That kind of geological footprint allows us to step in with targeted confirmation drilling and accelerate the path toward a compliant resource. It’s an efficient and technically sound approach to unlocking value.”

The company’s 22-hole program will focus on six discrete high-density drill zones originally outlined by legacy operators, including Kerr-McGee. These zones feature drill spacings as tight as 25m x 25m, a pattern indicative of focused resource delineation efforts. This historical groundwork offers Noble Plains a cost-effective, low risk starting point for modern resource definition.

Drilling will be carried out by a Wyoming-based contractor, with logistics and mobilization scheduled for mid-September.

This program represents a key milestone in Noble Plains’ strategy to build out a pipeline of ISR-amenable uranium projects in infrastructure-ready U.S. basins, backed by historical data and modern exploration.

The Shirley Basin has produced more than 52 million pounds of U₃O₈ at an average grade of 0.22% uranium between 1960 and 1992 – over three times the current U.S. average. As part of Wyoming, the top uranium-producing state in the U.S. and an NRC Agreement State, the Basin benefits from a streamlined permitting environment and longstanding regulatory support for in-situ recovery (ISR) operations.

With ISR now the dominant mining method in Wyoming, Noble Plains’ newly optioned claims offer exceptional leverage to modern, low-impact development methods. ISR provides lower capital intensity, minimal surface disturbance, and no tailings, aligning with the company’s commitment to environmentally responsible exploration.

