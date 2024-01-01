Noble Plains Uranium to drill Duck Creek Project, Powder River Basin Uranium District, Wyoming

Share this article

Noble Plains Uranium Corp. [TSXV: NOBL; FSE: INE0] reported that it has submitted a drill permit application for a 198-hole program on the recently optioned Duck Creek Project. The submission comes shortly after closing the acquisition, underscoring the company’s desire to efficiently advance high-potential projects in premier U.S. uranium districts.

Located in the heart of Wyoming’s Powder River Basin, a prolific and infrastructure-ready uranium hub, the Duck Creek Project is surrounded by major deposits and production facilities operated by Cameco Corp., Uranium Energy Corp., and GTI Energy Limited.

“Submitting permits this promptly after acquisition is a clear reflection of our strategy at Noble Plains: acquire, advance, and build pounds in the ground efficiently,” said Drew Zimmerman, President of Noble Plains Uranium. “Duck Creek is becoming an integral part of our vision of becoming a leading growth story in U.S. uranium, and we are executing with the urgency this market needs and our shareholders deserve.”

Eighty-eight percent (174 holes) of the planned drill program is designed to expand the “mineral outline” used in the newly completed NI 43-101 Technical Report, which defined an Exploration Target. Only 12% (24 holes) of the planned program will be devoted to verifying the 1,317 historical intercepts within the mineral outline area, highlighting the capital efficiency of building on an already extensive dataset. The planned drill program will focus entirely on the shallow mineralization in Wasatch Formation. The deeper opportunity in the Fort Union Formation will be explored in a subsequent drill campaign.

The newly completed NI 43-101 Duck Creek Technical Report defined an Exploration Target of 2.37 million tons at 0.03% U₃O₈ to 5.45 million tons at 0.05% U₃O₈, based on historical drilling. The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature, that there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and that it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

“The upside here is compelling,” added Paul Cowley, CEO of Noble Plains. “With a small number of confirmation holes, we can validate the historic drilling, while the bulk of the program is strategically designed to expand the mineralized footprint. The opportunity is not just to confirm what’s already outlined, but to potentially move beyond the upper limits of the Exploration Target toward a larger, more meaningful uranium project in the one of the most prolific basins in Wyoming.”

Drilling is expected to start shortly after permits are received. The results of the program will support the company’s goal of advancing Duck Creek to an initial NI 43-101 compliant resource in the first half of 2025.

Share this article