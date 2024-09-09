Nord Precious Metals assayed 411 g/t AgEq at Miller Creek tailings sonic drill program, Ontario

Share this article

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. [TSXV-NTH; OTCQB-CCWOF; FSE-4T9B] reported that the raw data from a historical 14-hole drill program on the eastern edge of the Miller Creek tailings pond covering 10% of the surface deposit assayed up to 411 g/t silver equivalent.

These tailings are from past production of the high-grade Castle Mine near Gowganda, Ontario, which began operations in 1919 and was shut down in 1989 by Agnico-Eagle Mines. The Castle Mine is located within 2 km of the recent high-grade Castle East discovery returning silver assays of up to 89,853 grams per tonne silver in the drill core .

Highlights – Miller Creek Raw Assay Sonic Drill Data: Pure silver assays range from 370 to 49 is the g/t in a 14-hole sonic drill program. Silver equivalent assays range from 411 to 248 g/t (silver price at CDN$1.23/gram as of September 9, 2024, and magnesium price at CDN$2.55/pound as of August 2022).

Magnesium assayed 41,000 to 54,000 g/t and was used in the silver equivalent calculation. Magnesium is listed as a critical mineral by the Canadian and U.S. Governments. The tailings also contain cobalt, copper and nickel among other critical minerals which were not used in the silver-equivalent assay calculation.

Potential Recovery Permit Strategy: The company envisions a two-stage gravity concentration process. Metallurgical testwork has been undertaken on the sonic drill core mineralized material using a spiral and a gravity table. The historical metallurgical data is being reviewed and two more news releases are to follow detailing the metallurgical gravity studies followed by an evaluation of the potential of reprocessing the tailings for storage underground to stabilize the Crown Pillar which would then permit the company to recover the broken mineralized material in the stopes and begin further development of the Castle Mine.

Nord Precious Metals Mining (formerly Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.) recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000-metre drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the company published the region’s first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 g/t un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 metres.

The company also has 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has completed a 16,000-metre drill program on the Graal property, which was spun out into Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. in March 2024. Nord owns 35% of the outstanding shares of Coniagas.); and St. Denis-Sangster lithium project – 260 km2 of greenfield exploration ground with numerous pegmatites focused along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock – Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals’ Case Lake Lithium properties.

Nord Precious Metal’s flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 km2 Castle property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations).

