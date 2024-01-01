Nord Precious Metals to drill Castle Mine property, Ontario

Share this article

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. [TSXV: NTH; OTCQB: CCWOF; FRANKFURT: 4T9B] reported that Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience (RMG), an independent firm of geoscientists contracted earlier this year, has completed its comprehensive review, utilizing Leapfrog software and advanced structural analysis techniques, of all existing data. They have re-evaluated the structural information and prepared a geological model focusing on high-grade silver, gold and critical metals mineralization at the Castle East location on the Castle Silver Mine property, northeastern Ontario.

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., CEO of Nord Precious Metals, commented: “The company’s latest technical update marks a significant milestone in our ongoing exploration efforts. “From the initial discovery in 2011of the Robinson Zone boasting an intercept of 6,476 g/t silver (189 oz/ton) over 3.09 metres to now identifying 29 veins in a comprehensive model, Nord has established a high-grade mineralized zone within 2 km of the last operating high-grade silver mine in the Cobalt area. The identification of a stockwork vein system, rather than isolated veins, fundamentally changes our understanding of the potential scale for Nord’s Castle East property. This systematic approach validates our strategy of thorough data integration before drilling.”

Data reviewed included over 75,000 metres of drill data including orientation, mineralization, alteration, lithology, structure, ground and airborne geophysics, downhole EM data, as well as regional public data.

The company plans to commence drilling this fall to follow up on the newly modeled veins and proposed targets to further define and increase confidence in the structural modeling, enabling advancement toward an updated Resource Estimate. This program builds upon the 30,000-metre drill program strategy outlined in an earlier news release.

Highlights: Twenty-nine veins identified: Twenty-one veins modeled in Area A where data density is higher, while eight veins were modeled in Area B. Vein orientations vary, confirming a network of veins forming a localized stockwork system. The study identifies the vein network as forming a localized stockwork system, with veins ranging in orientation (N-S, E-W, and NW-SE). Grade shells were built using only grades greater than 50 g/t. This represents a significant reinterpretation from the five veins previously identified, progressing through the “potentially over 10 veins” noted in preliminary modeling, to now 29 modeled veins through comprehensive 3D analysis.

Structural zones identified: Multiple fault bends and jogs discovered that create dilational zones favorable for high-grade mineralization, potentially explaining the exceptional grades encountered.

Robust criteria: Key data used for the modeling consisted of oriented core measurements, vein descriptions and classifications, vein distance between drillholes, and assay values.

Proposed targets validated: Using the structural and vein modeling recently completed, RMG has identified priority drill targets, including exploration of the underexplored lower contact of the Nipissing Diabase, which represents 215 hectares of prospective exploration on each contact, with veins modelled to extend 50-80 metres beyond last drill intercepts.

High-grade zones confirmed: The model validates previously reported exceptional grades, positioning Castle East among the highest-grade silver discoveries globally.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. operates the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the historic Cobalt Camp of Ontario, where the company has established a unique position integrating high-grade silver discovery with strategic metals recovery operations.

The company’s flagship Castle property encompasses 63 km2 of exploration ground and the past-producing Castle Mine, complemented by the Castle East discovery where drilling has delineated 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources grading an average of 8,582 g/t Ag (250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 metres. Refer to the Nord Precious Metals press release May 27, 2020, for the resource estimate.

Nord’s integrated processing strategy leverages the synergistic value of multiple metals. High-grade silver recovery supports the economics of extracting critical minerals including cobalt, nickel, and other battery metals, while the company’s proprietary Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process enables production of technical-grade cobalt sulphate and nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations. This multi-metal approach, combined with established infrastructure including TTL Laboratories and underground mine access, positions Nord to capitalize on both precious metals markets and the growing demand for battery materials.

The company maintains a strategic portfolio of battery metals properties in Northern Quebec through its 35% ownership in Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV: COS] as well as the St. Denis-Sangster lithium project comprising 260 km2 of prospective ground near Cochrane, Ontario.

