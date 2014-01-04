Norden Crown intersects 0.48% copper over 36 metres at Burfjord, Norway

Share this article

Norden Crown Metals Corp. [NOCR-TSXV; NOCRF-OTC; 03EA-FSE] reported results for an 18-diamond-drill-hole reconnaissance program carried out this last summer, totalling 3,499.40 metres, at the Burfjord copper-gold project near Alta, northern Norway.

Significant drill results include 36 metres of 0.48% copper in hole BUR-22-017, which includes a 3.7-metre intercept with a grade of 2.83% copper. Significant drill intercepts are shown in Table 1 in original press release. Drilling at Burfjord was completed on time and under budget.

The Burfjord IOCG project hosts numerous high-grade veins and associated copper-mineralized alteration envelopes approximately 6 km by 4 km in extent. The large associated alteration footprint and widespread copper mineralization present in historical workings and intersected in Norden’s reconnaissance drilling suggests there is potential to host a large bulk tonnage copper deposit.

“Evaluation of the multiple targets and old mine workings throughout the Burfjord project with diamond drilling has confirmed the prospectivity of the observed IOCG system to host high grade copper within broadly mineralized alteration zones.” Stated Patricio Varas, Executive Chairman and CEO. “The joint Norden/Boliden technical committee team is reviewing the results and is working on plans to follow up the three zones that have emerged as first priority targets. We are excited to follow up the Gamlegruve, F-gruve and Cedarsgruve prospects with further drill testing with the aim to define economic mineral deposits at Bufjord.”

Only limited exploration has taken place at Burfjord in the modern era before Norden Crown’s recent reconnaissance drill programs. The best historical drill intercept consists of 7 metres grading 3.6% copper 1 and was obtained from the Cedarsgruve (mine) area in the northern portion of the claim block.

Previous drilling at the Gamlegruve area by Norden Crown at Burfjord returned compelling results including an intercept of 32 metres averaging 0.56% copper and 0.26 g/t gold (including 3.46 metres of 4.31% copper and 2.22 g/t gold) at shallow depths below a cluster of historical mine workings.

Diamond drilling this year focused on a newly identified, mineralized zone at F-gruve. Three target areas, described below, are now being prioritized for follow-up drilling to test for continuity and grade to define mineral resources. Results at the Gamlegruve zone and parallel F-gruve zone in the south-east limb of the Bergmark anticline have returned the most interesting copper mineralized and altered zones this year.

Drilling this year has delineated a consistently copper and gold mineralized zone along strike from the F-gruve historical working, from surface to shallow depths. Only 140 metres of strike length along an 800-metre mapped trend of vein and breccia hosted copper mineralization has been drill tested this year. The zone remains untested at depth and the company has particular interest towards the south, where the Caledonian nappe complex covers the gabbro unit which is host to the copper mineralization.

The 2021 magnetic survey conducted by Norden Crown reveals the presence of the gabbro unit, below the Caledonides, extending south for over 1 km. Norden Crown and Boliden are reviewing the results from drilling at the F-gruve target and are contemplating plans to continue testing the extent, thickness, and grade of the mineralized zone with further drilling.

The IOCG style of mineralization leaves the company compelled to continue exploration efforts in 2023, where a follow-up program is envisaged for the late winter season.

Mineralization at Gamlegruve has returned intercepts including a 17.2-metre intercept with a grade of 0.34% copper and a parallel zone grading 0.24% copper over 24.7 metres, including 3.4 metres of 0.47% copper in hole BUR-21-004. An intercept grading 0.51% copper over 8.8 metres was also intercepted in hole BUR-21-006.

Mineralization at Cedarsgruve returned some historical intercepts including a 7-metre intercept of 3.6% copper. Norden followed that last year with a 12-metre intercept of 1.27% copper in hole BUR-21-0114. Norden is considering the use of ground electromagnetics at Cedarsgruve to delineate the presence and form of chalcopyrite networks below surface within the sedimentary package before further drill testing.

Overview of the Burfjord Project: The Project, located in the Kafjord Copper Belt, is highly prospective for Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and Sediment Hosted Copper mineral deposits which contribute significantly to copper production globally.

Burfjord is comprised of six exploration licenses totaling 5,500 hectares. Within the license area, during the nineteenth century, copper mineralization was mined from over 30 historical mines and prospects.

To earn its 51% interest in the project, Boliden must fund 100% of the exploration programs by spending US$6 million over four years.





