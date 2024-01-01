Norrland Gold completes geochemical sampling at Vittanträsket Project, Sweden

20 hours ago Staff Writer
Norrland Gold Corp. [TSXV: NORR; FSE: 8VC] reported preliminary near surface geochemical sampling has been completed at the Vittanträsket project, northern Sweden.

Five shallow drill holes for a total of 230 metres successfully sampled prospective bedrock geology and initial results will be announced once assays are received.

The drilling was made feasible after substantial amendments and improvements in the Swedish regulatory framework, enabling the company to have all necessary permits. After ground geophysics and mapping of mineralized boulders in this thickly covered glaciated terrain, bedrock targets were located just “up-ice” for shallow exploratory drilling utilizing a conventional track-mounted rig.

Results from the program are expected in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Vittanträsket tenement is one of the most substantial soil geochemical gold anomalies in Sweden as defined by work conduction by the Swedish Geological Survey (SGU). Similar gold-soil geochemical anomalies are located at known deposits, e.g., the Barsele deposit of Agnico-Eagle/First Nordic Metals within the so called “Gold-line”, a significant north-south trending magnetic high anomaly is located just northwest of anomalous gold-in moraine samples, taken during the widely spaced regional surveys of the Swedish Geological Survey (SGU).


