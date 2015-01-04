Norseman Silver samples up to 18.1 g/t Au at Taquetren, Argentina

Share this article

Norseman Silver Inc. [NOC-TSXV; NOCSF-OTCQB] released sampling results and has provided an update on the Taquetren project, Rio Negro, Argentina.

Phase 1 work at Taquetren, this year included completing 17 trenches and magnetometry, gradient-array IP and resistivity geophysical surveys. The work was spread across three prospects, Irma, Martha, and Centro, which are located within 4 km of each other.

At Irma, the analytical and field results indicate a sheeted complex of gold-bearing, locally discontinuous veinlets and veins covering an area of approximately 1.8 km by 0.5 km, oriented northeast-southwest.

Phase 2 trenching and geophysics to generate drill targets at Irma and Centro is proposed for Q4 2023.

Highlights: Rock chip results included 18.10 g/t gold, 13.43 g/t, 12.22 g/t, 11.48 g/t, and 9.92 g/t gold.

Trench intersections include 5.2 metres of 1.8 g/t gold; 3.4 metres of 3.8 g/t gold; and 3.6 metres of 1.0 g/t gold.

Five clear resistivity anomalies are aligned with the vein and structural fabric orientation

Sean D. Hurd, President and CEO, commented: “Cost-effective, grass-roots exploration has demonstrated widespread gold occurrences at Taquetren. There is an encouraging mix of high grade gold in veins as well as mineralization in silicified wallrock and veinlet clusters. A potentially significant NE-SW mineralizing system has been identified.

“Soil geochemistry and trenching are proving to be good and low-cost exploration tools. In addition, the geophysical survey identified five large resistivity anomalies consistent with buried veining or silicification typical of large epithermal gold systems seen elsewhere in Argentina. Gold mineralization at Taquetren is variable along strike and further work is needed to vector in on priority targets.

“The aim is for Phase 2 work in 2023 to define targets that could be drill-tested in 2024. Additional trenching will focus on in-fill work. Extra geophysics could help to define a depth component to the five main resistivity anomalies.”

The Taquetren project encompasses an area of close to 59,000 hectares (Ha) and is located in the Navidad-Calcatreau Mining District, in SW Rio Negro Province, and approximately 30 km north of Chubut Province. Accessed by high quality and well maintained paved and gravel roads. This under-explored district hosts several deposits, including Navidad, one of the largest silver deposits in the world.

Taquetren covers 58,667 hectares in six separate prospecting permits (Cateos).

Most of the work to date has been focused on Cateos 1-4. Cateos 5 and 6 are more recent additions to the portfolio.

Initial reconnaissance mapping and sampling generated priority areas for follow-up work. The best results came from an area of long low hills where three prospects named Irma, Centro, and Martha have been defined.

Robust rock chip and soil geochemistry results, and geological mapping, outline clear zones of anomalous mineralization. Subsequent activity included geological mapping, trenching and magnetometry, gradient array IP and resistivity geophysical surveys.

At Irma, gold mineralization corresponds to a system of several veins and subparallel veinlets trending NE-SW predominantly hosted in andesites.

At Martha, there is evidence of a buried low-sulfidation epithermal system. Weak gold and arsenic anomalism in soil geochemistry are spatially related to rhyolitic domes and ignimbritic flows.

Since 2021, a total of 270 stream sediment or soil samples and 565 rock chip samples have been taken. The best results are clustered in the western area of Coiron 3, and into Coiron 2 and Coiron 4. Notable rock chip results from veins sampled in the Irma prospect area include samples grading, 18.10 g/t gold, 13.43 g/t, 12.22 g/t, 11.48 g/t, and 9.92 g/t gold. Regional sampling is ongoing.

In 2023, 17 trenches were excavated and sampled at Taquetren. Fifteen trenches were dug at Irma and one trench each at Martha and Centro.

At Irma the assay results from trenching showed the gold values were highly variable at a local level but relatively consistent across the wider geochemical anomalies.

Quantec Geoscience Limited was contracted to carry out geophysical surveys at the Taquetren project.

The work to date shows that there are widespread gold occurrences at Taquetren over a large area. A potentially significant NE-SW mineralizing system has been identified. Soil geochemistry and trenching are proving to be good and low-cost exploration tools.

Norseman Silver has designed a Phase 2 work plan that could start in October. The main aim of the Phase 2 work plan would be to vector in and generate priority drill targets. A further suite of trenches is proposed, mostly at Irma. A pole-dipole IP survey may be carried out over the main resistivity anomalies to help define the depth component to the anomalies.

Norseman Silver’s current property portfolio includes the Cariboo, Silver Vista, Silver Switchback and projects, central British Columbia, Canada, and the Taquetren silver project in Rio Negro, Argentina.

