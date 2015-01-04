North Arrow Minerals samples up to 3.74% Li2O at MacKay project, Northwest Territories

Share this article

North Arrow Minerals Inc. [NAR-TSXV] reported prospecting results from the MK1 spodumene pegmatite within the company’s recently acquired 100%-owned MacKay lithium project in the Northwest Territories. The property is well located, immediately adjacent to the winter road connecting the city of Yellowknife with the Lac de Gras diamond mines.

Four grab samples, ranging in weight from 0.45 kg to 2.06 kg, have returned 2.45%, 2.51%, 2.76% and 3.74% Li 2 O. The samples were collected in June 2023 during initial prospecting of the property. They were intended as a first pass evaluation of spodumene mineralization within the pegmatite and should not be considered representative. The samples contained visual spodumene crystals ranging from 2 cm to 4 cm in length and were collected at four locations over a 120-metre strike length of the pegmatite. Photos of the pegmatite exposures and spodumene mineralized samples can be found here.

Follow up mapping of the pegmatite was completed in mid-July and indicates that MK1 consists of a series of irregular sub-parallel pegmatite dykes ranging from 0.5m to >10m wide over a combined width of up to 150 metres and traced over an interpreted strike extent of greater than 400 metres. Interpretations are based on low relief bedrock exposures, with significant overburden coverage providing scope for expanding the pegmatite along strike. Rock sawn channel samples have now been collected from MK1 and submitted to ALS Global in Yellowknife for analysis.

Ken Armstrong, President and CEO, stated, “We are pleased to confirm that significant lithium grades are at least locally present in the MK1 spodumene pegmatite at North Arrow’s MacKay Lithium Project. MK1 is an important addition to our lithium exploration portfolio, located within in the same geological setting as spodumene pegmatites on North Arrow’s LDG Lithium property, approximately 20 km to the north, where an exploration drill program is scheduled to start later this month. North Arrow is requesting permission to include MK1 under the existing LDG land use permit and, if granted in time, it could be included as part of the drilling program.”

North Arrow is evaluating spodumene pegmatites at its 100%-owned DeStaffany, LDG and Mackay Lithium Projects (NWT) and is also exploring for lithium in Nunavut at the Bathurst Inlet pegmatite field and continues work to identify additional lithium exploration opportunities in northern Canada.

North Arrow also owns interests in the Naujaat (NU), Pikoo (SK), Mel (NU), and Loki (NWT) Diamond Projects and maintains a 100% interest in the Hope Bay Oro Gold Project, located approximately 3 km north of Agnico Eagle’s Doris Gold Mine, Nunavut.

