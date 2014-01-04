North Arrow Minerals starts field program at LDG, Northwest Territories

Share this article

North Arrow Minerals Inc. [NAR-TSXV] has initiated a field program intended to evaluate reported spodumene pegmatites within the company’s 100%-owned LDG property in the Northwest Territories.

Field crews have been mobilized to evaluate spodumene-bearing muscovite-tourmaline pegmatites that were initially reported by Geological Survey of Canada mappers in the 1940s. Follow up work by Geolex Exploration in the mid 1950s reportedly identified a series of spodumene pegmatites in the area, including one pegmatite occurrence described as approximately 2,000 feet (~600m) in length and up to 100 feet (~30m) wide. A second occurrence is described as approximately 3,000 feet long (~1,000m) and averaging 50 feet (~15m) in width. This program represents North Arrow’s first opportunity to confirm these historic reports of spodumene pegmatites within the LDG property.

Ken Armstrong, President and CEO, commented, “This program represents an important, low-cost initiative by North Arrow to add to our growing portfolio of hard rock lithium projects in Canada’s north. The area of interest lies within our 100% owned LDG Project, between MacKay Lake and Lac de Gras, immediately along the current alignment of the winter road that services the Diavik and Ekati mines. The current program is intended to prospect, map and sample identified pegmatites in the area of interest, making use of existing LIDAR, geophysics and satellite imagery data. If confirmed, the logistics of evaluating these spodumene pegmatites will be greatly aided by their location along the Lac de Gras winter road and by the fact the LDG Project has an exploration camp and drilling permit in place.”

North Arrow is evaluating spodumene pegmatites at its 100% owned DeStaffany Lithium Project located on Great Slave Lake in the NWT and is also exploring for lithium in the NWT and Nunavut at the LDG Property, Bathurst Inlet pegmatite field and on Baffin Island and continues work to identify additional lithium exploration opportunities in northern Canada. North Arrow also owns interests in the Naujaat (NU), Pikoo (SK), Mel (NU), and Loki (NWT) Diamond Projects and maintains a 100% interest in the Hope Bay Oro Gold Project, located approximately 3 km north of Agnico Eagle’s Doris Gold Mine, Nunavut.

