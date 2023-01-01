Northern Graphite rebrands, reflecting mine-to-market strategy

Share this article

Northern Graphite Corp. [NGC-TSXV; NGPHF-OTCQB] is rebranding to reflect its unique position as North America’s only graphite producer and its strategy to evolve into a vertically integrated mine-to-market-to-battery company.

The announcement follows the recently launch of the company’s NGC Battery Materials Group to bridge the gap between graphite mining and the upstream battery market and develop the capability to produce battery anode material, with tailored graphite solutions for customers. The NGC launch is also designed to make Northern Graphite one of the sole integrated developers, producers and processors of natural graphite outside of China.

“Our new brand reflects the ambitious journey we began nearly two years ago to redefine Northern from a graphite producer to a fully-integrated, mine-to-market battery company,’’ said Northern CEO Hugest Jacquemin. “We have turned our page. Our role today extends well beyond mining and extraction,’’ he said. “We are a technology company with the expertise to produce Battery Anode Material that is tailored to the precise specifications of battery makers for electric vehicles in North America.’’

Back in April, 2022, Northern Graphite acquired the Lac des Iles (LDI) graphite mine in Quebec, an asset which has been producing graphite for over 30 years.

The company was previously focused on its shovel-ready Bissett Creek project in Ontario until its recent acquisition of a 100% interest in two graphite mines from French industrial minerals company Imerys Group for US$40 million.

Those assets included LDI and the Okanjande graphite deposit/Okorusu processing plant in Namibia. The Namibian project was held by Imerys and a joint venture partner. Northern Graphite says it has demonstrated the potential to extend the mine life at LDI. It plans to restart mining and processing operations at Okanjande in 2025, pending financing, with the goal of providing a secure source of graphite for Western markets.

NGC Battery Materials Group was formed through the acquisition of the assets and R&D team of the battery division of Germany’s Heraeus Group, and includes a fully-operational, state-of-the art laboratory in Frankfurt.

Northern Graphite said NGC Battery Materials Group will lead the development of Northern’s planned 200,000 tonne-per-year Baie-Comeau, Que., Battery Anode Material facility, where production expected to commence in 2026, subject to financing.

The company said it plans to build Baie-Comeau in modules tailored to the specific needs of OEMs and EV battery makers, including proper milling, shaping, and classification of graphite flakes, followed by purification and coating.

Northern Graphite shares eased 2.6% or $0.005 to 18.5 cents. The shares trade in a 52-week range of 60 cents and 16 cents.

