Northern Shield Resources samples up to 26 g/t gold at Root & Cellar, Newfoundland

Share this article

Northern Shield Resources Inc. [NRN-TSXV] reported that grab rock sample assays ranging from two g/t to 26 g/t gold have been received from its trenching program in the Conquest zone at Root & Cellar project located on the Burin Peninsula in southeastern Newfoundland.

Northern Shield can earn up to a 100% interest in the project, which is being explored for epithermal gold-silver and porphyry-copper type mineralization, both associated with tellurium (Te).

Fourteen of 28 grab and composite rock samples collected from a trenching and sampling program at the Conquest zone in August assayed between two and 26 g/t gold, including a grab rock sample from 30 metres to the west of the trench, which assayed 7.3 g/t gold. This sample lies on the western side of a 73-metre-wide, north-trending, structural corridor in which the above-mentioned trench is also located and is underlain by a distinct north-trending induced polarization chargeability anomaly. The textures and mineralogy suggest that the outcropping mineralization may represent the top of the boiling zone of a low-sulphidation, epithermal, gold-tellurium-silver system.

Grab rock sampling of the Creston copper zone returned three samples returning concentrations between 0.9% and 1.75% copper with another containing 0.5% Mo (molybdenum) and 185 parts per million Te, suggesting the presence of a porphyry-type system.

A 500-metre diamond drilling program has commenced which is largely focused on testing IP geophysical anomalies in the Conquest zone and the gold-bearing trench at depth, targeting the presumed boiling zone where higher gold grades are expected.

“We are very happy to have commenced another drilling program at Root & Cellar, particularly after the recent discovery of visible gold and our better understanding of the geometry of the system. The visible gold, along with consistent gold mineralization at the top of the boiling zone in what appears to be a very wide system, is very encouraging. The current drilling program is designed to follow the mineralization, including the visible gold, to depth into the boiling zone. Based on the IP chargeability and resistivity, the core of the boiling zone is expected to be encountered below 50 metres depth,” said Ian Bliss, president and CEO.

Share this article