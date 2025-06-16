Northern Superior completes acquisition of Chibougamau Gold Camp properties, Quebec

Share this article

Northern Superior Resources Inc. [TSXV: SUP; OTCQX: NSUPF; GR:D9M1] reported that it has completed the acquisition of the Hazeur, Monster Lake East, and Monster Lake West Properties originally announced on June 16, 2025, expanding its total land position in the Chibougamau Gold Camp of Quebec from 60,016 hectares to 68,522 hectares.

Beacon Securities Limited acted as financial advisor and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Transaction.

The company believes the Hazeur property could be the northwest extension of its flagship Philibert Project (Northern Superior: 75%, SOQUEM: 25%), located just 9 km from IAMGOLD Corp.’s Nelligan project and 60 km southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec. Furthermore, the Monster Lake East and Monster Lake West properties are located on either side of IAMGOLD’s Monster Lake property, and between the Company’s Philibert and Chevrier projects.

The company sees potential to expand the Philibert deposit along strike to the west, particularly within multiple shear zones such as the Red Fox Zone, which historically has seen the most drilling. The western limit of the Philibert deposit remains open, highlighted by near-surface intercepts of 4.84 g/t Au over 3.9 metres, including 16.4 g/t Au over 0.8 metres in hole PB-22-375. These results suggest the presence of a high-grade plunge within the gold system, which the Company is actively investigating.

“This acquisition is a major step forward in unlocking the broader potential of the Chibougamau Gold Camp. Not only do these new properties host known gold mineralization and compelling exploration upside, but they also extend key geological structures directly linked to the Philibert deposit. Combined with recent drilling success and a growing resource base, Philibert is rapidly emerging as a cornerstone asset in a camp now coming into prominence on the global stage,” said Simon Marcotte, President and CEO.

“In addition to the Hazeur property, the acquisition of the Monster Lake East and West properties gives us control over highly prospective ground along the Fancamp trend, adjacent to our Chevrier Project and IAMGOLD’s Monster Lake Project. We’re very encouraged by the strategic potential these new land packages offer. This acquisition extends our control to over 15 km along the Guercheville Fault Zone where the Philibert deposit remains open in both directions. The Hazeur property shows strong evidence for the continuation of Philibert-style mineralization. Additionally, we now cover more than 30 kilometres along the highly prospective Fancamp Fault Zone and Monster Lake trends, where we plan to apply our evolving geological and structural models to identify and advance new discovery targets,” added Adree DeLazzer, Vice President of Exploration.

Western Extension of the Philibert Deposit: Northern Superior sees strong potential to expand the Philibert deposit along strike to the west, particularly within a series of parallel shear zones that include the Red Fox Zone-the most extensively drilled area to date. Drilling has confirmed that mineralization remains open in this direction, with recent results indicating the continuation of high-grade structures.

Notably, hole PB-22-375 returned a near-surface intercept of 4.84 g/t Au over 3.9 metres , including a higher-grade interval of 16.4 g/t Au over 0.8 metres , suggesting the presence of a high-grade plunge within the broader mineralized envelope.

The recent acquisition of the Hazeur property, directly adjoining the northwest boundary of the Philibert Project, strengthens this expansion opportunity. Historical drilling on Hazeur returned anomalous gold values near the shared boundary, indicating the potential continuation of the Philibert mineralized system which is also supported by airborne geophysics and regional mapping.

As part of the company’s 2025 exploration program, detailed structural analysis, relogging of historical core, and targeted drilling are planned to delineate this western extension and could significantly expand the current resource footprint.

The newly acquired properties have benefited from multiple exploration campaigns, including geophysical, geochemical, geological, and drilling programs. Northern Superior will initiate a comprehensive reinterpretation of all datasets, alongside regional surveys to develop new grassroots targets.

Key mineralized zones and targets include the Northwest Extension of Philibert Deposit: Situated adjacent to the southeast corner of the Hazeur property. Historical work suggests that Philibert’s mineralized zones extend northwest into Hazeur, with drilling returning anomalous values immediately adjacent to Northern Superior’s current claims; Jonction Sud – A several-kilometre-long gold-bearing horizon; and Redess deposit – Several historic drill holes intercepted a mineralized horizon in a gabbro sill with similar characteristics to Philibert, suggesting a potential for more Philibert type mineralization 10km west of the current resource.

The Chibougamau Gold Camp is rapidly emerging as one of the world’s most sought-after gold destinations with several complementary gold resources reaching viable scale. In recent years, these critical assets were divided amongst five different companies. Today, largely due to Northern Superior’s acquisitions and corporate transactions, ownership has been streamlined, with only IAMGOLD and Northern Superior holding these assets. The proximity of these deposits to each other makes them ideally suited to feed a single mill, and their consolidation enhances their viability, thereby increasing their value.

Northern Superior is a gold exploration company focused on the Chibougamau Camp in Québec, Canada. The Company has consolidated the largest land package in the region, with total land holdings currently exceeding 68,000 hectares. The main properties include Philibert, Lac Surprise, Chevrier, and Croteau. Northern Superior also owns 56% of ONGold Resources Ltd. [TSXV: ONAU; OTCQX: ONGRF] which is advancing promising exploration assets in Northern Ontario and Manitoba, including the district scale TPK Project and Monument Bay; Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. owns 15% of ONGold Resources Ltd.

The Philibert Project is located 9 km from IAMGOLD Corp.’s Nelligan Gold project. Philibert hosts a maiden 43-101 Inferred resource of 48.5 Mt at 1.10 g/t Au for 1,708,800 ounces Au and an Indicated resource of 7.9 Mt at 1.10 g/t Au for 278,900 ounces Au. Northern Superior holds a majority stake of 75% in the Philibert Project, with the remaining 25% owned by SOQUEM, and retains an option to acquire the full 100% ownership of the project. Chevrier hosts an inferred mineral resource of 15.7 Mt at 1.29 g/t Au for 652,000 ounces Au (underground and open pit) and an indicated mineral resource of 6.4 Mt at 1.26 g/t Au for 260,000 ounces Au. Croteau hosts an inferred mineral resource of 11.6 Mt at 1.7 g/t Au for 640,000 ounces Au. Lac Surprise hosts the Falcon Zone Discovery, interpreted to be the western strike extension of IAMGOLD’s Nelligan Gold project.

