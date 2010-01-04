Northern Superior drills 1.09 g/t gold over 41 metres at Lac Surprise, Quebec

Share this article

Northern Superior Resources Inc. [SUP-TSXV; NSUPF-OTCQB] reported assays from the first seven of 13 core drill holes (5,418.3 metres) from the 2022 winter core drill program on its large (20 by 15 km) 100%-owned Lac Surprise property 50 km south of Chapais, Quebec.

These first 4 holes of this program were designed to test the depth extension and vertical continuity of the Falcon Gold Zone (FGZ). All 4 holes were successful in intersecting gold bearing zones in the FGZ highlighted by Hole LCS22-58 which intersected 1.09 g/t gold over 41 metres and hole LCS22-56 intersecting significant thickness with 0.71 g/t over 41.5 metres, including 1.57 g/t gold over 11.57 metres increasing the vertical continuity of the FGZ by 93 metres to 381.7 metres.

The first 4 core drill holes of this program were completed over a strike length of 662 metres, a section of the 900-metres strike length outlined for the FGZ thus far. These holes were designed to test the extension of the vertical continuity of FGZ. Holes LCS22-055, 56 and 58 and 59 were drilled to a true vertical depth (TVD) of 321 metres, 372 metres and 381 metres and 240 metres, respectively. The FGZ remains open at depth and a series of deeper step-down holes have already been identified.

Observations and assays from these first four holes continue to demonstrate the remarkable lateral and vertical continuity of the FGZ, highlighted by a 100% “hit” rate from all 33 holes drilled into the FGZ thus far, over 900 metres of strike length and now a vertical depth of 381 metres demonstrating continued vertical continuity and extension of the FGZ. This has positive implications for eventual volumes of mineralized material. Multiple holes drilled within the 900 metres of strike length defined assayed over 1.00 g/t gold.

The first 4 core drill holes of the program also succeeded in establishing the potential of higher-grade gold-bearing material occurring at depth, highlighted by an intersection of 5.19 g/t gold over 3.0 metres (LCS22-058). Compilation of assays from all holes in the FGZ to date suggest the presence of at least two high-grade gold-bearing zones plunging to the west.

LCS22-059 intersected 0.62 g/t gold over 19.7 metres which importantly documented a strong molybdenite presence. A similar, strong molybdenite signature, observed in FGZ core elsewhere within Target 1, often produced higher gold and silver grades. An additional core drill hole to test this area of the system is warranted.

The FGZ is a major, near-surface new discovery and can be traced west over 900 metres from the eastern boundary of the property, on strike with the Vanstar/ IAMGold 3.2M oz at 1.02 g/t gold Nelligan gold deposit. The FGZ remains open to the west and at depth.

Establishing the potential for an additional gold-bearing system at Target 1B, south of and parallel to the FGZ, Target 1: This additional system was intersected by 3 holes associated with hole LCS 22-061 intersecting 0.90 g/t gold over 13.1 metres following up on hole LCS20-21 completed in 2020 (0.29 g/t gold over 23.1 metres.

Given that the three core drill holes from this program were purely exploration and spaced over 760 metres, each of which intersected gold-bearing material across such a strike length, at a relatively shallow depth is encouraging and warrants further testing. These potential satellite parallel systems would be consistent with what is seen at the neighboring Nelligan deposit to the west.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO stated: “We are very pleased to have achieved the goals set out for this program. The ability to successfully extend the vertical continuity of FGZ zone another 93 to 381.7 metres with gold grades consistent with those previously reported, points to the robust nature of the FGZ along 900 metres of strike length. That we have also demonstrated the potential of higher-grade gold material at depth within the within the system is also strongly encouraging. These observations, coupled with the fact that the system remains open along strike to the west and at depth makes the FGZ a truly exciting discovery and opportunity.

“We are also excited that there may be an additional gold-bearing system south of and along strike of the FGZ. That a second, satellite gold-bearing system exists next to the FGZ would be consistent with the situation associated with the neighboring Nelligan gold deposit, where there are three satellite zones associated with the main Renard Gold Zone.

“We are also looking very much forward to seeing what assay results from the remaining 5 holes, west of the FGZ where we hope to see a continued westward extension of the FGZ and/ or new additional areas of gold mineralization.”





Share this article