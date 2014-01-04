Northern Superior drills 2.13 g/t gold over 31.4 metres at Philibert, Quebec

Share this article

Northern Superior Resources Inc. [SUP-TSXV; NSUPF-OTCQX] reported the remaining assay results from the Red Fox zone of the Philibert gold property located 60 km southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec.

Highlights include grades uncut; lengths measured along hole; 12 holes remain pending from other zones.

DDH PB-22-417 returned 2.13 g/t gold over 31.4 metres from 25.0 to 56.4 metres from the southeastern extent of the Red Fox zone. DDH PB-22-375 returned 4.84 g/t gold over 3.9 metres from 90.6 to 94.5 metres from the western limit of the Red Fox zone. DDH PB-22-372A returned 4.44 g/t gold over 2.5 metres from 79.2 to 81.7 metres extension of the Red Fox zone to the northwest.

Simon Marcotte, president and CEO, commented: “The results communicated today continue to demonstrate the exceptional grade and width of the Red Fox zone. With the campaign uncovering this new high-grade area, we see a clear opportunity to extend near surface mineralization along strike and down plunge towards the east-southeast. Moreover, the drill holes investigating the western extent of the Red Fox zone have revealed that it remains open in that direction, providing a significant opportunity for the company to expand the mineralized corridor in the future. Overall, these results continue to demonstrate the significant potential of Philibert as we continue to progress towards a maiden NI-43-101 resource calculation, which we believe will establish Philibert as a pilar in the rapidly emerging Chibougamau gold camp.”

Philibert drill program: Northern Superior is reporting results today for eleven drill holes which include the last remaining drill holes that tested the Red Fox zone. This zone is part of the northwestern footwall located within the 3-kilometre long Philibert mineralized corridor. To date, the Red Fox zone has been defined over 650 metres along strike and up to 525 metres vertical depth (see an attached table).

Today’s results include drill hole PB-22-417, returning 2.13 g/t gold over 31.4 metres from 25.0 to 56.4 metres from the southern extent of the Red Fox zone. In this area the company already reported some impressive results, including drill hole PB-22-336 with 1.69 g/t gold over 35.6 metres from 26.5 to 62.1 metres.

Another five drill holes tested the western extension of the Red Fox zone, with drill hole PB-22-375 returning 4.84 g/t gold over 3.9 metres from 90.6 to 94.5 metres. The company is keen to expand the strike of the Red Fox zone to the west and down dip in the next drill program. Drill holes PB-22-370, PB-22-378 and PB-22-354 were designed to test the southern surface extent of mineralization in the west and appear to have been drilled south of the surface extent of the mineralized zone. Drill hole PB-22-361A was the most eastern drill hole to test the Red Fox zone, which intersected 1.78 g/t Au over 6.5 metres, connecting the mineralized zone to the Arctic Fox zone.

Northern Superior is a gold exploration company focused on the Chibougamau Gold Camp in Quebec, Canada. The company has consolidated the largest land package in the region, with total land holdings currently exceeding 62,000 hectares. The main properties include Philibert, Lac Surprise, Chevrier and Croteau Est. Northern Superior also owns significant exploration assets in Northern Ontario highlighted by the district scale TPK Project.

