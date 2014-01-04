Northern Superior drills 2.93 g/t gold over 16.3 metres at Philibert, Quebec

Share this article

Northern Superior Resources Inc. [SUP-TSXV; NSUPF-OTCQX] reported assay results from recent drilling completed in the 300-metre gap between the Arctic Fox and Fennec Fox zones, as well as along a 200-metre gap within the Corsac trend, on the Philibert gold property, located 60 km southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada.

Highlights: (grades uncut, lengths measured along hole): Diamond drill hole PB-23-439 returned 2.93 g/t gold over 16.3 metres from 186.4 metres to 202.7 metres, including 6.46 g/t gold over 5.5 metres from the Gap zone.

DDH PB-23-441 returned 1.30 g/t gold over 35.2 metres from 65.0 metres to 100.2 metres, including 5.44 g/t gold over 4.0 metres, including 8.35 g/t gold over 1.5 metres, from the gap at the Corsac Fox zone.

DDH PB-23-438 returned 16.75 g/t gold over 2.5 metres from 118.0 metres to 120.5 metres, including 37.2 g/t gold over 1.1 metres, from the Gap zone.

DDH PB-23-432 returned 1.80 g/t gold over 13.4 metres from 126.9 metres to 140.3 metres, including 16.89 g/t Au over 1.1 metres, from the Gap zone.

DDH PB-23-433 returned 1.04 g/t gold over 20.0 metres from 181.0 metres to 201.0 metres, from the Gap zone.

DDH PB-23-443 returned 0.48 g/t gold over 49.0 metres from 60.0 metres to 109.0 metres, from the gap at the Corsac Fox zone.

Simon Marcotte, president and CEO, commented: “These results are strategically linking mineralization in two areas where a lack of data was creating gaps in our resource model. Linking mineralization along strike, especially at the Gap zone, and being able to treat the entire 3-km trend as one resource should have very positive repercussions on the project economics. We can now envision a potential larger, more continuous open-pit operation for all zones, which should also facilitate eventual operational access to the higher-grade mineralization at depth.”

The Philibert project comprises five main zones, with the northwest and southeast domains being the primary components. Historically, a 300-metre gap has always existed between those two domains where the late aged northeast-southwest-oriented Obatogamau fault transects the northwest-southeast-oriented mineralized Philibert trend. Building on the tremendous success of the recent drilling programs across all five main zones, Northern Superior undertook a 3,000-metre drilling program earlier this year, in order to investigate this gap area. Northern Superior is reporting results for nine drill holes that tested the 300-metre gap between the Arctic Fox and Fennec Fox zones (the Gap zone) as well as four drill holes that tested the gap at the Corsac Fox zone.

The results include infill drilling between the Arctic Fox and Fennec Fox zones where results from drilling completed last year returned high grade intersections including hole PB-22-382 returning 3.86 g/t gold over 15.0 metres starting at 198.0 metres and hole PB-22-379 returning 1.15 g/t gold over 19.4 metres starting at 167.6 metres. Nine additional holes tested the gap including hole PB-23-439 drilled toward the southeast to test mineralization down dip from holes PB-22-382 and 379 which returned 2.93 g/t gold over 16.3 metres starting at 186.4 metres.

Drilling tested mineralization to the east towards the Fault and Fennec Fox with hole PB-23-432 returning 1.80 g/t gold over 13.4 metres starting at 126.9 metres. Hole PB-23-431 also tested mineralization to the east but failed to intersect the intended target and drilled along the late aged fault which is not mineralized. On the east side of the fault several holes tested the extension of mineralization to the east of the fault correlating to the new domain in the Gap zone, all holes intersected altered shear zones but were only weakly mineralized. Towards the west three holes tested mineralization along strike with hole PB-23-438 returning 16.75 g/t gold over 2.5 metres starting at 118.0 metres and hole PB-23-433 returning 1.04 g/t gold over 20.0 metres starting at 181.0 metres.

To date, the Corsac Fox zone has been preliminarily defined over 800 metres along strike and up to 250 metres vertical depth. Four holes tested a 200-metre gap in the Corsac Fox zone following positive results from the 2022 program including hole PB-22-331 returning 2.11 g/t gold over 27.0 metres starting at 127.0 metres located west of the gap and hole PB-22-325 returning 1.64 g/t gold over 5.3 metres starting at 23.7 metres, located on the east side of the gap.

Northern Superior has consolidated the largest land package in the region, with total landholdings currently exceeding 62,000 hectares. The main properties include Philibert, Lac Surprise, Chevrier and Croteau Est. Northern Superior also owns significant exploration assets in Northern Ontario, highlighted by the district-scale TPK project.

