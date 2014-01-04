Northern Superior Resources drills 2.11 g/t gold over 27 metres at Philibert, Quebec

Share this article

Northern Superior Resources Inc. [SUP-TSXV; NSUPF-OTCQX] reported assay results from the Arctic Fox extension and the Corsac Fox zone on the Philibert gold property 60 km southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec.

Highlights include diamond drill hole PB-22-331 that returned 2.11 g/t gold over 27 metres from 127 metres to 154.0 metres, including 27.37 g/t gold over 1.5 metres and 5.75 g/t gold over 1.0 metres, from the down-dip extension of the Corsac Fox zone.

DDH PB-22-329 returned 0.88 g/t gold over 16.0 metres from 15.0 metres to 31.0 metres on the surface extension of the Corsac Fox zone.

DDH PB-22-327A returned 1.28 g/t gold over 22.4 metres from 335.0 metres to 357.4 metres, including 1.71 g/t gold over 6.0 metres and 5.82 g/t gold over 2.4 metres, from the Arctic Fox extension-Corsac Fox area.

DDH PB-22-327A returned 1.48 g/t gold over 16.0 metres from 299.0 metres to 315.0 metres, including 2.20 g/t gold over 10.0 metres (previously reported March 11, 2022), from the Arctic Fox extension-Corsac Fox area.

DDH PB-22-389 returned 1.57 g/t gold over 5.0 metres from 75.0 metres to 80.0 metres at the Arctic Fox extension-Corsac Fox area.

DDH PB-22-401 returned 1.23 g/t gold over 6.0 metres from 27.0 metres to 33.0 metres, near-surface extension of Arctic Fox extension-Corsac Fox.

Simon Marcotte, president and cCEO, commented: “The results reported today demonstrate the significant scale of the mineralized corridor of the Philibert Trend which continues to grow the size of near surface mineralization. We see a clear opportunity to extend near surface mineralization along strike, down dip and down plunge to the east-southeast where results indicate that the size of the mineralized system has potential to be much larger. Results also highlight significant gold intersections near surface and at depth along areas with very selective historic sampling. We are very keen to expand the footprint of mineralization along the northwestern and northern limit of the defined mineralized corridor.”

Northern Superior is reporting results for 11 drill holes which tested the northwestern hangingwall of the 3-km mineralized corridor of the Philibert trend. To date, the Corsac Fox zone has been defined 800 metres along strike and up to 250 metres in vertical depth.

Northern Superior is a gold exploration company focused on the Chapais-Chibougamau camp in Quebec. The company has consolidated the largest land package in the region, with total landholdings currently exceeding 62,000 hectares. The main properties include Philibert, Lac Surprise, Chevrier and Croteau Est. Northern Superior also owns significant exploration assets in Northern Ontario, highlighted by the district-scale TPK project.

