Northstar Gold defines high-grade gold target at Miller Project, Ontario

Share this article

Northstar Gold Corp. [CSE: NSG] has defined a high-grade Exploration Target at the historic Cam Copper Mine (Cam Copper Project), situated at the Miller Copper-Gold Property, 18 km southeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Northstar’s newly defined No. 2 Zone Exploration Target is projected to contain between 75,000 and 140,000 tonnes grading between 9% and 18% copper with a conceptual average grade of 12% copper. The Exploration Target study is based on statistical evaluation of 15 mineralized drill core intercepts of the No.2 Zone and predicated on 3D geological and block models developed this spring by Caracle Creek Consulting Inc. and CGK Consulting Ltd., respectively. The geological and block models define the No. 2 Zone Exploration Target as a continuous northwest-trending, steeply-dipping tabular zone of high-grade copper sulphide mineralization.

No.2 Zone is interpreted to host Cu-rich Besshi-type volcanogenic massive chalcopyrite and bornite mineralization, extending from surface to approximately 200 metres depth, spanning approximately 125-metre strike length and averaging 1 metre in width. High-grade No. 2 Zone mineralization remains open to depth, plunging at -71 degrees southeast along an interpreted VMS feeder zone.

No. 2 Zone is the largest of three narrow, steeply dipping tabular copper horizons with an historic estimate by a previous operator to average 10% copper over a 0.85 metre true width, 42-metre strike length and a minimum 140 metre depth extent from surface1. Northstar’s 2023 and 2024 No. 2 Zone drilling (7 holes), including an intercept of 14.8% copper over 2.45 metres in drill hole CC-03-23, and No. 2 Zone Exploration Target results corroborate these historic estimates.

Northstar also reported that Novamera Inc. is incorporating the Cam Copper No. 2 Zone Exploration Target results in a “Proposed Development and Surgical MiningTM Evaluation Study”, a provision of the recently signed MOU between both companies.

Novamera has developed technologies for Surgical Mining™, an innovative, data-driven mining method designed to bring steeply dipping narrow vein deposits into production. This groundbreaking approach offers a lower capital expenditure (CAPEX) and a faster path to production, while significantly reducing environmental and social impacts. The results of the Novamera Study are expected in the near term.

The Northstar-Novamera MOU agreement sets out terms under which Novamera, by the terms of a Letter of Intent, will work with partners to seek sources of funding to Surgically MineTM the Cam Copper Project, subject to the definition and permitting of an economic deposit. This includes a multi-staged program (Surgical MiningTM Program) to test and extract material from the copper-rich, near vertical No. 2 Zone VMS horizon at the historic Cam Copper mine site. The MOU provides the framework for both parties to gain a clear understanding of the value of Surgical MiningTM at the Project, as well as the necessary stages for commercial deployment and extraction.

Northstar is also positioning to commission a NI43-101 reporting compliant Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate, including information regarding the Reasonable Prospects for Eventual Economic Extraction, on the high-grade No.2 Zone of the Cam Copper Project.

CGK Consulting Ltd. employed the following to develop the No. 2 Zone 3D block model and Exploration Target: Maptek Vulcan software was utilized to create the model based on LeapfrogGEO wireframes of the Exploration Target.

Inverse distance squared interpolation was used to develop an average copper grade for the Exploration Target based on 15 drill hole intercepts.

Regression curve for density was developed based on drill core measurements from No. 2 Zone. Block size was 2.0 m3 with smaller 0.2 m3 sub blocks.

Exploration Target range in tonnes was developed using a lognormal model fit to the 15 drill hole length intercepts and Sichel’s t estimator was used to establish the range in tonnes using a 90% confidence limit.

Exploration Target range in grade was developed using a lognormal model fit to the 15 drill hole grade intercepts and Sichel t estimator was used to establish the range in grade using a 90% confidence limit.

Sichel’s t estimator is a statistical method used to estimate the mean of a lognormally distributed dataset particularly when dealing with a small amount of data. Confidence limits can be established to assess the reliability of the mean.

Northstar is pleased with a pronounced uptick of exploration and development interest from prospective, qualified strategic partners to advance company exploration projects by way of earn-in agreement or corporate transaction.

Northstar continues to receive and assess credible expressions of interest for all its gold-copper projects, from mid-tier and cashed-up junior companies alike. Management will continue efforts to identify and engage a qualified strategic partner to advance Northstar’s exploration and development opportunities in the near term.

Northstar regrets to inform investors that due to China-based Hunan Non-Ferrous Ltd.’s inability to secure Canadian visitor visas, the Miller Copper-Gold Property due-diligence site visit provision in the recently signed Allied Intrusive Complex Gold Memorandum of Understanding has been postponed indefinitely.

Northstar remains hopeful that Hunan will secure visitor visas to conduct the due-diligence site visit; however, in the interim Northstar will continue to pursue other strategic partners to advance Allied Intrusive Complex gold and copper exploration and development at the Miller Copper-Gold Property.

Northstar’s primary exploration focus is to advance and expand the near-surface, Allied Gold Zone bulk- tonnage gold-telluride deposit and more recently discovered VMS copper mineral deposits on the company’s flagship, 100%-owned Miller Copper-Gold Property. The company’s strategy is to develop a material (+1M ounce gold/high-grade copper) mineral resource base to supplement a nearby mining operation or support stand-alone mining operations at the property.

Northstar has three additional 100%-owned exploration projects in northern Ontario, including the 1,150 ha Rosegrove Property, situated 0.5 km from the Miller Property, the 4,650 ha Bryce Gold Property (includes the recently optioned Britcanna Lease), an intrusive-gold / PME VMS project located along the projected east extension of the Ridout Break, and the Temagami-Milestone Cu-Ni-Co Critical Minerals Property located in Strathcona Township. Northstar is seeking exploration partners to advance all three properties.

Share this article