Northstar Gold diamond drilling Miller copper-gold property, Ontario

Northstar Gold Corp. [CSE: NSG] reported diamond drilling has begun at the 100%-owned Miller copper-gold property, situated 18 km southeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. Northstar has commissioned Wiijiiwaagan Drilling Limited Partnership, a partnership between Boart Longyear and Matachewan First Nation, to complete a 1,500-metre drill program by year-end. The Company expects to begin reporting preliminary drill results next month.

Northstar drilling is targeting potentially broad intervals of copper-gold-silver volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization along the recently defined 350-metre, 200 Siemens Zone 2 Extension VMS EM conductor anomaly, 600 metres southeast and along trend of the historic, direct-shipping high-grade Cam Copper Mine. In late November 2023, Northstar intersected a number of discrete high-grade VMS copper horizons at Cam Copper Mine, including 14.8% copper over 2.45 metres in Zone 2.

“Northstar is very pleased to commence this critical drill program at Miller,” stated Brian P. Fowler, P.Geo., Northstar President, CEO and Director. “Zone 2 Extension drilling was made possible by strategic investor support and the recent first tranche private placement closing with aggregate gross proceeds of $818,750. Northstar has since received additional orders to close a second tranche in the near term and looks forward to a very successful drill program.”

Northstar’s primary exploration focus is to advance and expand the near-surface, Allied Gold Zone bulk-tonnage gold-telluride deposit and more recently discovered VMS copper mineral deposits on the flagship Miller copper-gold property. The company’s strategy is to develop a material (+1M ounce gold / high-grade copper) mineral resource base to supplement a nearby mining operation or support stand-alone mining operations at the property.

Northstar recently signed two MOUs to advance the Miller Intrusive Complex gold and Cam Copper Zone 2 VMS copper exploration and development projects, respectively, at the Miller copper-gold property. On September 19, 2024, Northstar signed a MOU with China-based Hunan Nonferrous with intentions to possibly secure a minority stake in the Miller Intrusive Complex gold deposits by funding up to 10,000 metres of expansion diamond drilling.

Due to unforeseen visitor visa complications, Hunan technical representatives are now positioning to obtain Canadian visitor visas for an early spring, 2025 due diligence property visit. This visit is a requirement to establish a Cooperative Agreement providing for collaborative exploration and development of the Miller Intrusive Complex gold targets.

On October 3rd, 2024, Northstar announced it had signed a MOU with Novamera Inc., setting terms for Novamera to secure the necessary financing to Surgically MineTM high-grade copper at Cam Copper Mine, subject to the definition and permitting of an economic deposit. This includes a multi-staged program to test and extract material from the copper-rich, near vertical Zone 2 VMS horizon. The company is currently awaiting results of a Stage 1 Novamera Scoping Study, expected shortly

Northstar has three additional 100%-owned exploration projects in northern Ontario, including the 1,150 ha Rosegrove property, situated 0.5 km from the Miller property, the 4,650 ha Bryce Gold Property (includes the recently optioned Britcanna lease), an intrusive-gold / PME VMS project located along the projected east extension of the Ridout Break, and the Temagami-Milestone Cu-Ni-Co critical minerals property located in Strathcona Township. Northstar is seeking exploration partners to advance all three properties.

