NorthWest Copper drills 0.74% CuEq over 46.9 metres at Lorraine, British Columbia

NorthWest Copper Corp. [NWST-TSXV; NWCCF-OTCQX] reported positive results from the 2022 Lorraine drilling program, central British Columbia, the first drilling conducted by NorthWest on the 100%-owned property. Drilling has encountered multiple intersections of copper, gold and silver outside of the resource shell.

Highlights: LOR-22-130 returned 45.85 metres at 0.61% CuEq (copper equivalent) from 109 metres, including 23 metres at 0.98% CuEq from 109 metres.

LOR-22-131 returned 46.9 metres at 0.74% CuEq from 15 metres, including 17 metres at 1.41% CuEq from 30 metres. LOR-22-136 returned 102.8 metres at 0.31% CuEq from 91 metres.

Lorraine is located approximately 40 km north of NorthWest’s flagship Kwanika-Stardust project. The proximity to Kwanika-Stardust, the high-grade, near-surface resource and the significant exploration potential make it Northwest’s exploration priority for 2023.

Drilling results indicate that mineralization extends beyond the limits of the mineral resource estimate, and that the Lorraine system is big, complex and open in multiple directions. The 2022 exploration results demonstrate the potential for resource growth at Lorraine, and continued work at the project will be the primary focus of Northwest’s 2023 exploration program.

“Our goal for the 2022 drilling at Lorraine was to test concepts that could extend the resource beyond what was outlined in the mineral resource estimate, and we successfully hit mineralization peripheral to and below what was previously known,” said president and CEO Peter Bell. “We are just getting started at Lorraine, which we believe has very strong growth potential, not only around the resource but across the 65,817-hectare property. Drilling to date has been quite shallow, and we are starting to identify deeper roots to the system.”

The 65,817-hectare Lorraine project is a precious-metal-enriched alkalic porphyry copper system located in north-central British Columbia, 280 km northwest of Prince. The project is accessible by logging roads from Prince George and is 50 km by road from the existing 230-kilovolt electrical transmission line that runs to the Kemess mine site.

The 2022 updated mineral resource estimate at Lorraine covers the Lower Main, Upper Main and Bishop zones. These zones occupy a two km by 0.6 km corridor centred on Lorraine Peak. The mineral resource estimate contains 12.952 million tonnes of indicated resources at an average grade of 0.55% copper and 0.16 g/t gold, and inferred resources of 45,452 million tonnes at 0.43% copper and 0.1 g/t gold, using a cut-off grade of 0.2% copper.

This is NorthWest’s inaugural drill program at Lorraine. Before the 2022 drill program, Lorraine had not been drilled in 14 years. During this program, seven holes were drilled for a total of 2,867 metres.

