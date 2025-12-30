NorthWest Copper drills 31.4 metres of 0.92% copper and 1.08 g/t gold (2.11% CuEq) at Kwanika Pit Zone, British Columbia

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NorthWest Copper Corp. [TSX-V: NWST] reported assay results from three additional drill holes completed in the Pit Zone at the 100%-owned Kwanika Project in British Columbia. The holes form part of NorthWest’s 40-hole, 12,000-metre drill program and targeted the northern end of the Pit Zone to extend mineralization and reduce drill hole spacing to support increased confidence in the mineral resource.

The results demonstrate gold-copper mineralization at the northern end of the Pit Zone, highlighted by hole K-26-306, which intersected 31.4 metres grading 0.92% copper, 1.08 g/t gold (2.11% copper equivalent (CuEq)) and 39.0 metres grading 0.64% copper, 0.35 g/t gold (1.04% copper equivalent (CuEq)), and hole K-26-326 which intersected 16.6 metres grading 0.66% copper and 0.47 g/t gold (1.20% CuEq). The holes achieved incremental extensions to multiple mineralized trends that could expand mineral resources in this area while reducing drill hole spacing to approximately 50 metres to support potential upgrading of mineral resources in the high-grade Pit Zone.

Pit Zone Drill Hole Highlights: K-26-306: 31.4 metres of 0.92% Cu and 1.08 g/t Au (2.11% CuEq) from 78.0 metres. K-26-306: 39.0 metres of 0.64% Cu and 0.35 g/t Au (1.04% CuEq) from 39.0 metres. K-26-326: 16.6 metres of 0.66% Cu and 0.47 g/t Au (1.20% CuEq) from 58.9 metres.

Paul Olmsted, CEO of NorthWest stated: “These results continue to demonstrate the strength of the high-grade Pit Zone, with strong copper-gold grades and mineralization extending up-dip toward the overburden contact, with the potential to improve the current open pit mineral resource.

“This is our third release of results from the 2026 drill program, and each fence of holes reported from the North Pit Extension, Western and Pit Zones has delivered results that support our objective of expanding and upgrading mineral resources at Kwanika.”

2026 Kwanika Exploration Program: With the three holes reported in this release, the company has now reported results from 11 holes of the approximately 40-hole, 12,000-metre drill program at Kwanika.

Geoff Chinn, VP Business Development and Exploration added: “The three holes on Section 6156340N succeeded in incrementally expanding mineralized areas while reducing drill hole spacing to about 50 metres. On the west side of the cross section, mineralized Units 8 and 10 were extended up-dip 25 to 50 metres to the till contact, while on the east side, Units 5 and 11 were extended about 25 metres to the east. Extending mineralization in both directions while improving geological and grade continuity is encouraging as we work to expand the higher-grade Pit Zone while also reducing drill hole spacing to improve confidence in the mineral resource.”

Pit Zone: Hole K-26-306 was drilled with NQ core and sampled on 2-metre intervals from half sawn core and drilled on 275° azimuth at a -60° dip to a depth of 120 metres.

After 33 metres of overburden the hole intersected a mineralized rubbly fault zone to 45 metres then a dominantly copper mineralized orange and dark green mottled fractured monzonite with irregular and brecciated quartz veining correlated with Unit 11 continues to 78 metres (Comp 1). Rock is similar but colour changes to light beige with gold dominant mineralization correlated to Unit 5 to 107 metres (Comp 2) followed by more copper dominant mineralization to 120 metres (Comp 3).

Hole K-26-309 was drilled with NQ and sampled on 2-metre intervals from half sawn core and drilled on 270° azimuth at a -60° dip to a depth of 201 metres.

After 31 metres of overburden the hole intersected a dark grey and orange monzodiorite with alternating propylitic and potassic alteration to 91 metres then dark green-grey dykes to 124 metres including an unmineralized 14 metre calcite-quartz vein system starting at 94 metres indicative of large quartz filled open spaces hosted in green dykes and monzodiorite breccias with veins thickness up to 1 metre. From 124 metres fractures and alteration intensify including sericite-pyrite alteration associated with local shear zones in a monzodiorite and dyke sequence where dykes are less intensely fractured and carry propylitic, potassic and locally sericite alteration. No significant mineralization was intersected with only one short interval reported between 71 and 73 metres (Comp 4) indicating the eastern limit of the deposit.

Hole K-26-326 was drilled with NQ core and sampled on 2-metre intervals from half sawn core and drilled on 270° azimuth at a -50° dip to a depth of 201 metres.

After 42 metres of overburden the hole intersected a sequence of weakly mineralized dark green to orange fractured monzodiorite that crosscut by less fractured altered dykes to 193 metres. A mineralized interval associated with irregular quartz vein stockwork was intersected between 42 and 50 metres (Comp 5). A second wider mineralized interval associated with irregular quartz vein stockwork was intersected between 59 and 123 metres (Comp 6), with mineralization separated by a potassic altered dyke between 76 and 84 metres (Comps 7 and 8). A third mineralized interval associated with irregular quartz stockwork and sericite-chlorite alteration was intersected between 159 and 187 metres (Comp 9). At 193 metres potassic altered diorite was intersected followed by a potassic dyke at 199 m to the end of the hole.

Section Summary: The 2026 drilling on Section 6156340 N incrementally extended and upgraded geological and grade continuity in the Pit Zone and reduced hole spacing to about 50 metres. Hole K-26-306 increased the width of higher-grade gold Unit 5 by about 20 metres and expanded the copper dominant Unit 11 about 25 metres to the east. Hole K-26-309 extended Unit 8 down-dip and limits further east extensions. Hole K-26-326 extended higher-grade gold Unit 10 and lower grade Unit 8 about 25 metres up-dip to the overburden contact.

NorthWest Copper is a copper-gold exploration and development company with a pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine-Top Cat and East Niv.

Resource World Magazine Inc. has prepared this editorial for general information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell securities in the companies discussed herein. The information provided has been derived from sources believed to be reliable but cannot be guaranteed. This editorial does not take into account the readers investment criteria, investment expertise, financial condition, or financial goals of individual recipients and other concerns such as jurisdictional and/or legal restrictions that may exist for certain persons. Recipients should rely on their own due diligence and seek their own professional advice before investing.

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