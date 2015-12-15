Nova Minerals acquires land for antimony refinery at Port MacKenzie, Alaska

Share this article

Nova Minerals Limited [NASDAQ: NVA; ASX: NVA; FRA: QM3] has secured a land use permit for 42.81 acres of commercial industrial zoned land near to the critical Port MacKenzie, Alaska, infrastructure for a proposed antimony refinery as part of a commercial operation of a U.S. critical minerals hub, paving the way to potentially become a key supplier to the U.S. military and consumer markets.

Highlights: Following the award of US$43.4 million from the U.S. Department of War (DoW), Nova has initiated its plan to onshore antimony production in Alaska, targeting first output within 24 months.

Aligned with its goal to become a leading antimony supplier to the U.S. military and industrial markets, Nova has developed plans for a proposed downstream refinery at Port Mackenzie and is actively negotiating with the U.S. government on additional federal funding initiatives.

Nova holds a commanding first-mover advantage as the sole emerging antimony producer, with secured land in a key regional commercial industrial zone, robust government support, and critical infrastructure in place for its planned antimony processing and refining operations at the deep-water commodity centric Port MacKenzie (Port Mac), positioning it to become a pivotal supplier in the U.S. antimony market.

Land use permit for the commercial operation of a U.S. critical minerals production hub secured to begin establishing downstream antimony processing and refining operations in Alaska’s Mat-Su Borough, an area with ready infrastructure for rapid development.

The proposed refinery site at Port Mac is strategically aligned with the fast-progressing West Susitna Access Road and other regional development projects currently underway.

Nova has attracted strong interest and fielded many calls from other antimony projects for seeking off-take beyond Estelle’s stockpiles and is working with partners in the U.S. and Australia to fast-track offtake agreements, including a strategic partnership to secure additional future antimony supply from Adelong Gold, located just 50 km south of the world-class Costerfield gold-antimony operation owned by Alkane Resources.

In addition to its strategic antimony assets, the company continues to progress its multi-million ounce gold deposits towards feasibility and production.

David Griffin, MPE, Director, Port MacKenzie, Matanuska-Susitna Borough commented: “As Director of Port MacKenzie, I strongly support Nova Minerals’ antimony refinery project. It aligns with our goals of economic growth, job creation, and sustainable resource development. The refinery will enhance regional supply chains, boost our export portfolio with a critical mineral, and solidify Port MacKenzie’s role in supporting innovative industries that benefit the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. This project promises significant community value through employment and responsible operations and national security.”

Mike Brown, Borough Manager, Matanuska-Susitna Borough commented: “The signing of this land use agreement with Alaska Range Resources marks a significant step forward for Port MacKenzie. This initiative positions our region for critical mineral development and strengthens our role in supporting national security. We look forward to working collaboratively with Alaska Range Resources as they evaluate the potential for a long-term antimony processing facility that could bring lasting economic and strategic benefits to Alaska and our nation.”

Christopher Gerteisen, Nova CEO, commented: “On behalf of Nova Minerals, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Governor Dunleavy and his administration for ongoing steadfast support, as well as to the Port MacKenzie Authority, the Mat-Su Borough Assembly, and Mayor Edna DeVries for their ongoing commitment to support the mineral development industry, including Nova Minerals. This is a defining moment for Nova Minerals and for U.S. critical mineral independence. With the land use permit secured and the Department of War award, we are rapidly advancing our vision to become the leading U.S. miner and producer of refined antimony products — strategic, secure, and proudly made in the USA. We are fast-tracking phase 1 production of military-spec antimony, targeting delivery of our first product to the Department of War within 24 months, underscoring our commitment to supporting critical national defense needs.

“The planned refinery development in the Port MacKenzie industrial district is a cornerstone of a vertically integrated domestic antimony supply chain. The Port Mac site has immediate access to key infrastructure and utilities. Our active engagement with federal agencies such as the DoW, Exim Bank, DoE, DLA and state departments highlights Nova’s growing role in strengthening U.S. defense and energy security. Backed by strong government support, strategic partnerships, a highly capable leadership team, and land secured to commence construction of a downstream refinery, Nova holds a commanding first-mover advantage as the sole emerging fully integrated antimony producer and supplier to the U.S. military and domestic markets.”

Following the successful completion of phase 1, it is the company’s intention to commence phase 2 which includes scaling up mining operations and establishment a full scale antimony refinery which will position Alaska as the premier fully-integrated, mining to refining, U.S. domestic antimony production hub. The Port Mac facility will ultimately produce a full range of antimony products, including, Antimony Trisulfide (Sb₂S₃), Antimony Trioxide (Sb₂O₃), and Antimony Metal, for both the U.S. military and industrial base applications.

Port MacKenzie (Port Mac) is located in the Upper Cook Inlet with immediate access to major road corridors to the Mat-Su Valley, north to Fairbanks, and south to Anchorage. Designed with plenty of room to grow, it is the only port in Alaska with an extensive >9,000-acres (14 square miles) dedicated to commercial and industrial development and growth, including the area where Nova has now secured its refinery land use permit.

Facilities include a 15-acre gravel surface barge dock and the deepest draft dock capability in the Upper Cook Inlet, both of which are carefully designed to efficiently import and export many types of cargoes, including natural resources.

Port Mac is an industrial hub designed as a bulk commodity export facility, supporting industries like mining and timber. The Port includes a 1,200-foot long deep-draft dock designed to handle large vessels, including Panamax and Cape Class ships, in deep water, and a separate 500-foot long barge dock with a gravel surface, suitable for shallow-water and river barges.

A proposed 32-mile rail spur, and its proximity to the fast-progressing West Susitna Access Road project, will create a faster and less expensive export route for the Interior’s resources.

Nova Minerals is focused on advancing the Estelle Project, comprised of 514 km2 of Alaska mining claims, which contains multiple mining complexes across a 35 km long mineralized corridor of over 20 advanced Gold and Antimony prospects, including two already defined multi-million ounce resources, and several drill ready Antimony prospects with massive outcropping stibnite vein systems observed at surface.

The 85% owned project is located 150 km northwest of Anchorage, Alaska, USA.

