Nova Pacific Metals drills 11 metres at 1.8 g/t AuEq at Lara VMS Project, Vancouver Island, B.C.

Nova Pacific Metals Corp. [CSE: NVPC; OTCQB: NVPCF; FSE: YQ10; WKN: A40GFH] reported assays from three additional drillholes totalling 681 metres from the company’s recently completed 8,660-metre exploration drilling campaign at the Coronation area of its Lara VMS Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The Lara Project spans a 17-km belt of the McLaughlin Ridge Formation, which is correlative with the volcanic package that hosts the past-producing Myra Falls VMS Mine, 140 km to the northwest.

Highlights: Hole NP25-005 intersected 11 metres grading 1.8 g/t AuEq or 4.3% ZnEq (1.1 g/t Au, 0.55% Zn, 17.8 g/t Ag, 0.26% Cu, 0.18% Pb) from 135 metres downhole; 8.33 metres grading 1.0 g/t AuEq or 2.3% ZnEq (0.8 g/t Au, 13.4 g/t Ag) from 80 m downhole and 1 metre grading 2.7 g/t AuEq or 6.9% ZnEq (1.2 g/t Au, 1.76% Zn, 61 g/t Ag, 0.08% Cu, 0.95% Pb) from 89 metres downhole.

Assays from 29 drillholes remain pending. Drilling has concluded with a total of 8,660 m over 41 drill holes. Mineral resource estimate targeted for Q4/2025.

“We continue to be encouraged by these early results, which align with our exploration model and appear to expand mineralization in a key area of the Coronation zone,” commented Sam Eskandari, CEO. “With results pending from 29 additional drillholes, we look forward to steady news flow as we advance toward a current mineral resource estimate targeted for later this year.”

Nova Pacific has completed its Phase 1 drill program at the Coronation area, with 41 holes drilled totalling 8,660 metres. Of these, 36 holes were completed, while five were abandoned due to challenging conditions. To date, results from seven holes have been reported and results from 29 drillholes remain to be reported.

The drillholes reported in this release are located near the northwestern end of the 1.5-km Coronation trend outlined by historical drilling.

While still early in the program, these results appear to validate the company’s exploration model and are generally consistent with historical drilling in this portion of the Coronation deposit. This provides encouraging support for the verification of the historical dataset.

The Phase 1 exploration program is intended to verify up to 39,092 metres of historical drilling across 245 holes in the Coronation area of the Lara Project, which previously supported a historical mineral resource estimate.

The company intends to verify historical drilling data through its Phase 1 exploration program to support a current mineral resource estimate targeted for Q4 2025, subject to successful exploration drilling and the timely receipt of final assay results. In anticipation of this, Mineit Consulting Inc. has been engaged to prepare an updated technical report for the Lara Project, under the supervision of Greg Mosher, M.Sc., P.Geo.

Coronation is just one of several high-priority targets within Nova Pacific’s 17-km VMS belt on Vancouver Island. The belt lies within the prospective McLaughlin Ridge Formation, a correlative volcanic sequence that hosts the past-producing Myra Falls VMS Mine and remains underexplored despite favourable geology and nearby infrastructure. The Lara Project spans 19 mineral claims covering 47 km2, with an unverified historical dataset that includes 323 drillholes totalling 58,262 metres of drilling.

Although the Coronation area has attracted most of the historical work, Nova Pacific has begun evaluating six additional mineralized zones across the property, many of which contain historical drill holes. These zones are largely untested and form a key part of the company’s strategy to define resources at the Lara Project beyond the Coronation area.

Field programs, including mapping, systematic sampling, and historical data compilation, will be used to refine targets and support future drilling. The potential for lens stacking and stratigraphic clustering, characteristic of VMS camps, further strengthens the broader exploration thesis.

The company acknowledges that its Lara Project is located on the Traditional, Ancestral, and Unceded Territories of the Hul’qumi’num Treaty Group, a politically unified group representing six Hul’qumi’num-speaking First Nations: Cowichan, Stz’uminus, Penelakut, Lyackson, Halalt, and Lake Cowichan.

Nova Pacific pursues early consultation and meaningful engagement with First Nations communities to ensure that the company’s mineral exploration and development activities are aligned with local priorities, values, and cultural protocols, while optimizing opportunities for collaboration.

The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lara Project, which hosts a significant historical mineral resource enriched with critical and precious metals and is strategically located near key infrastructure.

