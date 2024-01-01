Nova Pacific Metals intersects 0.9 metres of 46.03% zinc at Lara Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Nova Pacific Metals Corp. [CSE: NVPC; OTC: NVPCF; FSE: YQ10] released initial results from a backpack drilling program completed on its Lara project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Six BQ-sized holes totalling 18.11 metres (59.4 feet) were drilled from one surface location using a Shaw backpack drill in order to confirm historic grades and to collect modern trace geochemistry information for massive sulphide mineralization in the Coronation zone.

To date, Nova Pacific has obtained results from two boreholes. Hole 24BP01 intersected 3.0 metres of fractured/rehealed and sheared limestone (marble) hosting thick massive sulphide layers comprising predominantly sphalerite, galena and chalcopyrite. The weighted average assay across the full three metres (9.84 feet) returned 11.67 g/t gold, 373 g/t silver, 21.33% zinc, 4.23% lead and 1.75% copper.

“These initial results from our backpack drilling program at the Lara project are truly exceptional,” said J. Malcolm Bell, CEO of Nova Pacific. “The high-grade intersections we’ve encountered, particularly in hole 24BP01 with significant gold, silver, zinc, lead and copper values, not only validates our exploration strategy but also reaffirms a portion of the historical data from the Coronation zone. These findings are a first step in revitalizing the Lara project and provide increased confidence in its future development as we await results from the remaining four holes. As soon as we receive permitting for the planned 40-drill-hole program, we will immediately commence the balance of our confirmation program.”

The first 0.9 metre (2.95 feet) of hole 24BP02 intersected massive sulphides comprising brown sphalerite, galena, chalcopyrite and pyrite. This interval assayed 3.16 g/t gold, 462 g/t silver, 46.03% zinc, 7.54% lead and 2.13% copper. The remaining 1.5 metres (4.9 feet) intersected fractured/rehealed limestone (marble) with a matrix of sulphides, including brown sphalerite, galena, chalcopyrite and pyrite. This interval assayed 1.375% zinc, 0.56% lead, 0.515% copper, 0.479 g/t gold and 165 g/t silver.

Together with the Coronation Extension and Hanging Wall zones, the Coronation zone hosts most of the reserve and the historic resource calculations of the Lara project. While classified as massive sulphides, these zones consist of bands, laminae and stringers of sulphide minerals in a strongly silicified rhyolite host.

The company is encouraged by these preliminary numbers and looks forward to the release of assay results from the remaining holes (24BP03-06) when they become available.

Nova Pacific recognizes the rights of all indigenous peoples of Canada. The company is committed to consultation and accommodation with the Hul’qumi’num Treaty Group communities on whose traditional, ancestral and unceded territory the Lara property is located. The Hul’qumi’num Treaty Group is a politically unified group that represents six Hul’qumi’num-speaking first nations: Cowichan, Stz’uminus, Penelakut, Lyackson, Halalt and Lake Cowichan.

Nova Pacific is focused on its key asset, the Lara volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. This brownfield development project boasts a significant polymetallic resource rich in gold, silver, copper and zinc, situated in a prime location with excellent infrastructure.

Nova Pacific’s forward-looking strategy includes confirmation and infill drilling, completion of an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) and preparation of a prefeasibility study if and as required.

