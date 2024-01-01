Nova Pacific Metals posts best drill results to date at Lara Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Nova Pacific Metals Corp. [CSE: NVPC; OTCQB: NVPCF; FSE: YQ10; WKN: A40GFH] reported assay results from six drillholes totaling 1,813 metres, as part of its recently completed 8,660-metre Phase 1 exploration drilling campaign at the Coronation area of its Lara VMS Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The Lara Project spans a 17-km belt of the McLaughlin Ridge Formation, which is correlative with the volcanic package that hosts the past-producing Myra Falls VMS Mine, approximately 140 km to the northwest.

Highlights from Table 1 include: NP25-014 intersected 11 m grading 5.1 g/t AuEq or 13% ZnEq (2.5 g/t Au, 3% Zn, 82 g/t Ag, 0.23% Cu, 0.16% Pb) from 233 metres downhole, including 1 metre grading 20.5 g/t AuEq or 50.2% ZnEq (12.1 g/t Au, 7.02% Zn, 498 g/t Ag, 1.20% Cu, 0.61% Pb).

NP25-009 intersected 5.35 metres grading 1.8 g/t AuEq or 4.5% ZnEq (1.0 g/t Au, 0.99% Zn, 18 g/t Ag, 0.23% Cu, 0.16% Pb) from 212 m downhole.

NP25-041 intersected 12.9 m grading 0.7 g/t AuEq or 1.8% ZnEq (0.3 g/t Au, 0.58% Zn, 6 g/t Ag, 0.16% Cu, 0.02% Pb) from 288.1 m downhole.

Assays from 10 drillholes are pending, including 3 step-out holes. Mineral resource estimate is targeted for Q4/2025.

“NP25-014 is our strongest intercept to date, and the strength of these results continues to reinforce the potential of the Lara VMS Project,” said Sam Eskandari, CEO of Nova Pacific Metals. “We’re seeing better-than-expected grades in portions of the Coronation deposit. These results are a compelling validation of our exploration model and a strong indication of the system’s potential for expansion. With additional holes still pending, including step-outs, we anticipate steady news flow as we advance toward our first resource estimate, targeted for the fourth quarter of this year.”

Nova Pacific has concluded its Phase 1 drill program at the Coronation area, with 36 holes completed. To date, results from 23 holes (5,435 m) have been reported and assay results from 10 holes (3,225 m) are pending. The company is advancing toward its planned mineral resource estimate, targeted for the fourth quarter of this year.

While assay results have only been reported for roughly two-thirds of the program, they broadly continue to validate the company’s exploration model and are generally consistent with, or better than, historical drilling in these portions of the Coronation deposit. This provides encouraging support for the verification of the historical dataset. In addition, the program continues to yield valuable geological information that will refine the Company’s interpretation, expand orebody knowledge, and identify opportunities for potential mineralized extensions.

The Phase 1 exploration program is intended to verify up to 39,092 mteres of historical drilling across 245 holes in the Coronation area of the Lara Project, which previously supported a historical mineral resource estimate.

Coronation is just one of several high-priority targets within Nova Pacific’s 17-km VMS belt on Vancouver Island. The belt lies within the prospective McLaughlin Ridge Formation, a correlative volcanic sequence that hosts the past-producing Myra Falls VMS Mine and remains underexplored despite favourable geology and nearby infrastructure. The Lara Project spans 19 mineral claims covering 47 km2, with an unverified historical dataset that includes 323 drillholes totalling 58,262 metres of drilling.

Although the Coronation area has attracted most of the historical work, Nova Pacific has begun evaluating six additional mineralized zones across the property, many of which contain historical drill holes. These zones are largely untested and form a key part of the company’s strategy to define resources at the Lara Project beyond the Coronation area. Field programs, including mapping, systematic sampling, and historical data compilation, will be used to refine targets and support future drilling. The potential for lens stacking and stratigraphic clustering, characteristic of VMS camps, further strengthens the broader exploration thesis.

The company acknowledges that its Lara Project is located on the Traditional, Ancestral, and Unceded Territories of the Hul’qumi’num Treaty Group, a politically unified group representing six Hul’qumi’num-speaking First Nations: Cowichan, Stz’uminus, Penelakut, Lyackson, Halalt, and Lake Cowichan.

Nova Pacific Metals is advancing the Lara Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) with an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lara Project, which hosts a significant historical mineral resource enriched with critical and precious metals and is strategically located near key infrastructure.

