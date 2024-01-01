Nova Pacific Metals Receives Drill Permit for 50 Hole Drill Program at the Lara VMS Project

Share this article

Nova Pacific Metals Corp. (CSE: NVPC) (OTCQB: NVPCF) (FSE: YQ10) (WKN: A40GFH) (the “Company”, or “Nova Pacific”) is pleased to announce that the British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals has issued an exploration drilling permit for the Company’s flagship Lara Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

The permit authorizes Nova Pacific to proceed with its planned 10,000-meter diamond drill program comprising 50 drill holes, which was initially announced in July 2024. The drill program is designed to provide both confirmation of the historical Lara VMS mineral resource estimate (2008, Table 1), as well as to provide infill drilling data necessary to complete an updated and current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). The Company estimates that the MRE may be completed by the end of September.

The Lara deposit is classiﬁed as Kuroko-type VMS, comprising volcanic-hosted, stratiform sulphide mineralization in three zones (collectively known as the Coronation Trend) at varying stratigraphic intervals over a strike length of approximately1.5 kilometers. The Coronation Trend is one of several mineralized zones hosted in a highly prospective belt of uplifted felsic volcanic rocks that form the core of the Lara Project.

HISTORICAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE 1% ZINC BLOCK CUT-OFF Category Tonnes Zinc (%) Silver (g/t) Copper (%) Lead (%) Gold (g/t) Indicated 1,146,700 3.01 32.97 1.05 0.58 1.97 Inferred 669,600 2.26 32.99 0.9 0.44 1.9 HISTORICAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE 2% ZINC BLOCK CUT-OFF Category Tonnes Zinc (%) Silver (g/t) Copper (%) Lead (%) Gold (g/t) Indicated 428,600 5.65 47.04 2.25 1.18 2.39 Inferred 207,900 3.99 37.57 1.73 0.84 2.3

Table 1. Historical, Non-Current, Mineral Resource Summary (Kelso & Wetherup, 2008)

J. Malcolm Bell, Nova Pacific’s CEO, commented, “Our new drill permit achieves a significant milestone in the revitalization of the Lara Project. Current metal prices have substantially increased the potential value of the Lara deposit, the result of 50,000 m of historical drilling and 650 m of preproduction underground development at an expense of upwards of $30 million in today’s dollars. Importantly, the project is poised for rapid advancement given the recently completed flow-through financing of $2,640,540.

In less than three weeks we will start drilling with the goal of updating and potentially expanding the historical Mineral Resource Estimate (Table 1). This permit is the culmination of diligent preparation by Ministry authorities, and we are grateful for their support throughout this process. Tripoint Geological Services Ltd. of Victoria, BC, has been contracted to manage the drill program on behalf of the Company. Both Mineit Consulting Ltd. and Greg Moser have been instrumental in evaluating historical drill profiles and with preparation of the overall drill plan for the upcoming program, and we wish to thank them for their exceptional work.”

Qualified Person

David Nelles, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and verified the scientific and technical data contained in this news release.

Rights of Indigenous Communities Statement

Nova Pacific operates on the Traditional, Ancestral and Unceded Territory of the Stz’uminus and Hul’qumi’num Treaty Group, a politically unified group that represents six Hul’qumi’num-speaking First Nations: Cowichan, Penelakut, Lyackson, Halalt, and Lake Cowichan.

The Company’s entire team is committed to establishing lasting relationships with local communities by fostering inclusion and contributing to a shared prosperity.

About Nova Pacific

Nova Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the Lara Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. This brownfields development project boasts a significant historic resource rich in critical and precious metals situated in a prime location with excellent infrastructure. Nova Pacific’s forward-looking strategy includes confirmation and infill drilling, completion of an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) and preparation of a Pre-Feasibility Study if and as needed. The Company is committed to creating value for its shareholders while supporting environmental responsibility and strong community relationships.

For additional information please visit: www.novapacificmetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

J. Malcolm Bell

Chief Executive Officer, Director

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s exploration plans. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company’s strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

