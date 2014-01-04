O3 Mining drills 33.3 g/t gold over 3.4 metres at Marban Alliance, Quebec

Share this article

O3 Mining Inc. [OIII-TSXV; OIIIF-OTCQX] reported results from its 1,368-metre drilling campaign on the Hygrade Fold area (northwest of the Kierens pit), within the Marban Alliance project, in Val d’Or, Quebec, Canada.

Highlights: 33.3 g/t Au over 3.4 metres in hole O3MA-23-507 at a vertical depth of 138 metres, including 218.0 g/t over 0.5 metres on Zone 341. Zone 341 now intersects high-grade intervals within four O3 Mining drill holes and remains open at depth; 10.8 g/t gold over 2.2 metres in hole O3MA-23-494 at a vertical depth of 277 metres, including 31.6 g/t over 0.7 metres on Orion 10. Orion 10 remains open for 300 metres along plunge.

O3 Mining’s president and cCEO, Jose Vizquerra, commented: “These new high-grade intercepts from our 2023 winter drill program demonstrate the potential of finding high-grade shoots even at shallow depths within the Marban Alliance project. Located between the recently released Malartic H resource area and the Marban Alliance pre-feasibility study resource area, the Hygrade Fold area delivers encouraging results.”

The 2023 winter drill campaign on the Hygrade Fold area covered three gold zones: 341, Orion 8, and Orion 10. The campaign on Zone 341 consisted of three follow-up drill holes from an intercept in hole O3MA-22-341 which returned 5.7 g/t gold over 7.6 metres. Holes were drilled approximately 40 metres apart and successfully expanded the high-grade mineralized zone up-dip and towards the east, with two out of three holes intersecting high-grade intervals.

On Orion, three holes were drilled to test the accuracy of the historical mining stope 3D model on Orion 8 and whether mineralization remains in the walls of the stopes. Hole O3MA-23-499 indicates that 4.2 metres of mineralized material at 2.2 g/t Au remains below the historical mining stope. One hole, O3MA-23-494, was extended beyond the Orion 8 deposit to reach the Orion 10 Zone at depth. This hole returned a high-grade intercept of 10.8 g/t Au over 2.2 metres showing the potential to expand the Orion 10 zone at depth.

The 2023 winter drilling program at the Hygrade Fold area consisted of six drill holes totaling 1,368 metres. All assay results have been received.

O3 Mining is well capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (62,000 hectares) in Quebec.

Share this article