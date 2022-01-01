Omai Gold Mines drills 5 g/t gold over 8.5 metres at Omai project, Guyana

Share this article

Omai Gold Mines Corp. [OMG-TSXV; OMGGF-OTC] provided results from the first diamond drilling west of the Wenot resource and from trenching and drilling on the exploration targets west of Fennell at its Omai gold project in Guyana, South America.

Highlights for two diamond drill holes, stepping out to the west of the new Wenot resource, plus five holes testing exploration targets include Hole 22ODD-038 (West Wenot) that returned 5.01 g/t gold over 8.5 metres. Hole 22ODD-039 (West Wenot) returned 2.32 g/t gold over 17.1 metres. Hole 22ODD-033 (Blueberry Hill) returned 41.73 g/t gold over 0.9 metres.

Importantly, this drilling was successful at extending the Wenot deposit to the west and further step-out drilling continues. The intersection in hole 22ODD-039 of 2.32 g/t gold over 17.1 metres is down dip of a zone drilled by shallow 1990s holes with 21 metres of 1.5 g/t, 15.0 metres of 1.7 g/t gold and 6.0 metres of 1.88 g/t gold, suggesting the continuity of this zone from surface down to at least a 140 metres depth. These results open a significant new region for exploration and in un-mined areas in proximity to the Wenot resource area.

Elaine Ellingham, CEO, noted, “We are very pleased that our drilling has established that the Wenot shear zone extends to the west and continues to host significant gold mineralization. The gold mineralization in these new holes is similar to the main zones at Wenot. We recently deployed the second drill to commence step out drilling on the eastern extension of the Wenot deposit, roughly 2 km east. Our objective is to work towards a revised NI 43-101 Wenot resource, assuming favourable results continue as we explore both the east and west extensions of the Wenot shear. Expanding the Wenot resource into these un-mined areas is significant for an ultimate mine plan as these could contribute to lower-strip-ratio starter pits for the larger Wenot deposit.”

Drilling commenced along the western extension of the Wenot gold zones at the end of March with five holes completed to date (1,423 m) and one additional hole underway. Results are available for the first two holes, 22ODD-038 and -039 and additional results are pending.

Holes 22ODD-038 and 22ODD-039 are on the same east-west section line, stepping-out approximately 100 metres west of any 2012 drilling and about 400 metres west of any historic mining below the saprolite. Hole 22ODD-038, drilled to the north to test for mineralization within the sediments, confirmed a significant zone of 8.5 metres grading 5.01 g/t gold on the southern side of the Wenot shear, at a vertical depth of approximately 110 metres into fresh rock. Hole 22ODD-039 drilled to the south and intersected 17.1 metres grading 2.32 g/t gold within the volcanics at a vertical depth into fresh rock of approximately 140 metres, and down-dip of the gold mineralized zones drilled in the 1990s.

Exploration continued on targets west of the Fennell pit and to the southwest of the Wenot pit, with follow up trenching and sampling, and subsequent drilling of eight holes in four target areas in February and into early April. Results are provided for the initial five diamond drill holes totalling 1,213 metres.

At Blueberry Hill, high-grade gold values were reported from six large trenches in the Blueberry Hill area. An additional trench (OTR-010) completed on the eastern side of Blueberry Hill, had limited exposure of fresh rock but one channel sample ran 5.13 g/t gold over 1 metre.

Three drill holes were completed in the Blueberry Hill area (22ODD-033, 034 and 035) focused on testing the high-grade structures that were sampled within the trenches.

Visible gold was encountered in a narrow quartz vein within quartz-hornblende diorite in hole 22ODD-033 and assayed 41.73 g/t gold over 0.9 metres. Holes 22ODD-034 and 035 tested the high-grade mineralization identified in trench OTR-002, where six of the 11 samples taken assayed over 6 g/t gold, including three that assayed over 10 g/t gold. Additional trenching is planned prior to further drilling.

At the Snake Pond area, trenching and subsequent drilling followed up on significant gold intersections from 1990s drill holes. Trenching completed in March was not able to reach fresh rock in many areas, but one channel sample graded 5.21 over 1 metre. Trench OTR-011 exposed a 26-metre zone with quartz veining. Selective grab samples of quartz veining within the saprolite returned results from north to south of 1.49 g/t gold over 5 metres, 4.51 g/t gold over 5 metres, 6.12 g/t gold over 5 metres, and 7.68 g/t over 5 metres. Two drill holes 22ODD-040 and -042 were completed to test this northeast trending Snake Pond zone with assays pending.

A geophysical target located approximately 220 metres south of the main Wenot shear trend and defined by a magnetic anomaly, was tested by hole 22ODD-037. A few anomalous intersections included 6.0 metres of 0.67 g/t gold, 1.0 metre of 0.77 g/t gold and 1.0 metre of 0.96 g/t gold.

Omai Gold Mines, through its wholly owned subsidiary Avalon Gold Exploration Inc., holds a 100% interest in the Omai Prospecting License that includes the past-producing Omai Gold Mine and a 100% interest in the adjoining Eastern Flats Mining Permits.





Share this article