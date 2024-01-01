Omega Pacific drills 1.09 g/t gold over 57.98 metres at Williams Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Omega Pacific Resources Inc. [CSE: OMGA; OTCQB: OMGPF; FSE: Q0F; WKN: A3D6VP] and its partner CopAur Minerals Inc. [TSXV: CPAU; OTCQX: COPAF] released additional assay results from its 2024 drill program at the Williams property in British Columbia’s Golden Horseshoe region. Omega Pacific is earning an 80% interest in the project through an investment commitment of $6 million and the issuance of 5 million shares.

Drill hole WM22-02-extension (ext) significantly extended mineralization and continued the strong intervals from the previous campaign on the property.

Highlights: Historical drill hole WM22-02 returned an initial interval of 2.2 g/t over 50 metres at the bottom of the hole from 250 to 300 metres.

Omega Pacific successfully re-entered WM22-02, continued drilling from 300 metres to a total depth of 502 metres and extended the overall interval to 2.16 g/t gold over 96.92 metres when combined with the WM22-02 result.

Robust mineralization is consistently being intercepted at GIC. Results from the first three drill holes of the 2024 campaign are defining a mineralized trend, which is open in all directions, including: WM24-01 – 6.22 g/t Au over 18.98 m; WM24-02 – 1.09 g/t Au over 57.98 m and 1.33 g/t Au over 28.24 m.

Omega Pacific’s CEO, Jason Leikam, commented: “Our phase 1 drill program has surpassed our initial expectations, delivering exceptional results. The extension of drill hole WM22-02 continues to demonstrate strong and consistent gold grades, highlighting the large-scale resource opportunity Williams presents. The data we’ve collected supports the presence of three distinct gold zones within GIC and reinforces the grade continuity and bulk-tonnage potential of this project. The ongoing success of our exploration efforts validates our confidence in this project and brings us one step closer to fully realizing the Williams property as a premier asset in the Golden Horseshoe. We eagerly await the last assay results from the 2024 program and providing the market with a full interpretation and exploration plan for 2025 that will seek to further unlock the potential of the Williams project.”

Drill hole WM22-02 was drilled to a depth of 300 m during the 2022 drill campaign carried out by previous operators. The bottom 50 m (from 250 to 300 m) returned an interval of 2.2 g/t gold over 50 m and the hole ended in mineralization. During the 2024 drill program, Omega was able to re-enter WM22-02 and continued drilling to a depth of 502 m as drill hole WM22-02-ext. WM22-02-ext returned a new overall combined interval of 2.16 g/t over 96.92 m.

The exploration team will continue to analyze the phase 1 assay results to help shape the company’s phase 2 exploration strategy, which is planned to initiate this winter. Omega’s strategy will be to advance the project efficiently, anticipating drills turning for phase 2 by May of next year.

Omega Pacific’s summer, 2024, drill program was designed to drill up to 2,000 metres at the GIC prospect of the Williams property. The GIC prospect represents a 12-km-long target with overlapping gold-copper rock and soil anomalism, magnetic trends and chargeability/resistivity anomalies from induced polarization (IP) geophysical surveys. This area is marked by the Park gossan and occurs proximal to the contact between volcanic and intrusive rocks and large-scale faults, all of which are critical to mineralization elsewhere in the Golden Horseshoe. It has seen limited historical exploration drilling of approximately 2,300 metres. The company will report on additional program results as it receives assays.

