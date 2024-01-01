Omega Pacific drills 6.22 g/t gold over 18.98 metres at Williams property, British Columbia

Share this article

Omega Pacific Resources Inc. [CSE-OMGA; OTCQB-OMGPF; FSE-Q0F] reported initial drill results from its 2024 drill program at the Williams property in British Columbia’s Golden Horseshoe. These intervals from the Phase 1 program confirm the potential of high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold mineralization on the property.

Highlights: Drill hole WM24-01 intersected the highest grades at Williams so far within bulk-tonnage mineralization including 6.22 g/t gold over 18.98 metres within 3.16 g/t gold over 44.32 metres, within 1.69 g/t Au over 104.08 metres.

WM24-01 successfully undercut and extended the mineralization noted in hole WM22-02 (CopAur Minerals Inc Press Release August 16, 2022). WM22-02, which historically reported 2.2 g/t Au over 50 metres ending in mineralization, has been re-entered and extended – assays are pending

Jason Leikam, CEO, commented, “Our Phase 1 program is off to a great start at Williams and we are thrilled to see high-grade mineralization manifest in our very first hole. The 6.22 g/t Au over 18.98 m demonstrates the presence of high-grade mineralization at the GIC Prospect, a region of our property which has demonstrated strong results during previous drill campaigns.

“For Phase 1, we deployed a targeted and methodical drilling strategy that focused on this region of the Property. With the impressive results from this first hole, we are excited to receive further assays throughout the summer as we continue realizing the potential of our project. Our goal has always been to drive shareholder value through strong execution, and we are thrilled to deliver this news to our committed shareholders. It’s an exciting time for Omega Pacific and we are one step closer to delivering a premier asset in the heart of BC’s Golden Horseshoe.”

The GIC Prospect represents a >3 km long target with overlapping gold-copper rock and soil anomalism and chargeability/resistivity anomalies from induced-polarization (IP) geophysical surveys. This area is marked by the Park Gossan and occurs proximal to the contact between volcanic and intrusive rocks and large-scale faults all of which are critical to mineralization elsewhere in the Golden Horseshoe. It has seen limited historical exploration drilling of ~2,300 m.

Phase 1 of the 2024 drill program was designed to follow-up on the historical results of WM22-02. The 2024 drill holes are planned to trace that mineralization to depth and to the east and west. The first hole of the 2024 program (WM24-01) was drilled at a steeper angle to undercut the historical results by approximately 50 m with the intention of drilling deeper to get the full thickness of mineralization. WM24-01 succeeded in both of these goals.

WM24-01 was drilled underneath WM22-02 intersecting the targeted mineralization at approximately 250 metres downhole and continuing for over 100 metres. This mineralization was centred on a black basaltic unit with several phases of quartz veining and pyrite mineralization. The highest grade mineralization, 6.22 g/t Au over 18.98 metres, is hosted within this unit. Gold mineralization continues above and below this basaltic unit in intermediate volcanic rocks which are highly silicified and variably pyritized. Gold mineralization continuing into these intermediate volcanic rocks helps define a bulk-tonnage target for GIC with 1.69 g/t Au over 104.08 m. The overall thickness of altered and silicified volcanic rocks exceeds 300 metres suggesting a large hydrothermal system has affected the rocks at GIC which, combined with the >3 km strike length, represents a large target for continued exploration for high-grade and bulk-tonnage mineralization.

Historical assays from WM22-02 included 4.2 g/t Au over 10.5 m within a broader interval of 2.2 g/t Au over 50m ending in mineralization. This hole was successfully re-entered and extended as part of the 2024 Phase 1 program (WM22-02 (ext)) allowing Omega to complete drilling of the historical intercept. The above noted basaltic unit continued beyond 300 metres (original hole depth) and transitioned into heavily silicified and pyritized intermediate volcanic rocks much like WM24-01. Assays are pending for WM22-02 (ext) which will add to the historically reported 2.2 g/t Au over 50 metres.

Omega Pacific’s summer 2024 drill program is designed to drill up to 2,000 metres at the GIC Prospect of the Williams property. The company will report on additional program results over the summer season as it receives assays.

Additionally, Omega Pacific has retained Machai Capital Inc. to provide digital marketing services.

Omega Pacific’s recently acquired an option to earn a 100% interest in the Williams property, located in the Toodoggone region of the Golden Horseshoe. The Golden Horseshoe is a prolific area of British Columbia known to host many gold, copper and silver deposits. The company also holds an option on the Lekcin property, located 120 km east of Vancouver, BC.

Share this article