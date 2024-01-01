Omineca Mining and Metals drilling Wingdam Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. [TSXV: OMM; OTCQB: OMMSF; TSXV: OMM.RT] reported that road access and first drill pads have been completed and diamond drilling has commenced on the Wingdam hard rock exploration project located in the Cariboo Mining District of south-central British Columbia.

As detailed in the previous exploration update, TerraLogic Exploration Services has designed a 10-hole program consisting of approximately 4,000 metres in close proximity, but importantly, downstream of the Wingdam underground placer gold recovery project. The holes are on trend to the west of the Eureka Thrust Fault with several sited at lower elevations than previous programs with drill lengths of approximately 400 metres targeting bedrock at and below the depth of the underground gold-enriched paleochannel.

The eight drill pads for the 10-hole program are situated on or to the west of the Eureka Thrust Fault where several orogenic gold systems have been found along the western side of this geological trend. Of note, Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.’s 2.34 million oz deposit 50 km to the south of Wingdam, and Karus Gold’s high grade FG discovery 125 km south of Wingdam are both located just west of the Eureka Thrust Fault. More recently, Golden Cariboo Resources (CSE: GCC) has encountered visible gold in four holes at its Quesnelle Gold Quartz project 50 km north of Wingdam also located along and to the west of the Eureka Thrust Fault.

With the first drill hole nearly completed, the company will provide updates as the program progresses and results are received.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.’s flagship Wingdam gold exploration and placer recovery projects are located along the Barkerville Highway 45 km east of the City of Quesnel. The Wingdam property includes mineral tenures totaling over 61,392 hectares (613 km2) and in excess of 15 linear km of placer claims, both encompassing the Lightning Creek valley where topographic conditions created thick layers of overburden, which preserved a large portion of a buried paleochannel containing placer gold-bearing gravels. Omineca also has an exploration and diamond drill program currently underway exploring for the potential multiple hard rock sources of the placer gold at Wingdam.

