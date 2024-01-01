Power One plans exploration at Wicheeda North

Share this article

Power One Resources Corp., (TSX.V: PWRO) (“Power One or the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its 100%-owned Wicheeda North Rare Earth Element (REE) Project, strategically located within British Columbia’s rapidly emerging Rocky Mountain Rare Metal Belt. The district is home to Defense Metals Corp.’s advanced-stage Wicheeda REE deposit and other active exploration companies such as Apex Critical Metals. With direct access to roads, hydroelectric power, and nearby rail and highways, Wicheeda North is a premier early-stage REE asset with exceptional infrastructure advantages.

Strategic Location Along Trend of Defense Metals’ Wicheeda Deposit

The Wicheeda North Project lies approximately 10 km northwest and along trend from Defense Metals Corp.’s Wicheeda REE Deposit. Notably, Power One’s 2019 soil geochemical program and reinterpretation of historical airborne geophysics identified a possible northwest extension of the Wicheeda mineralized system onto Power One’s ground. This continuity aligns with regional structural and magnetic trends, reinforcing the property’s potential to host significant carbonatite-hosted REE mineralization. As interest accelerates in securing domestic sources of critical elements, Power One is exceptionally well positioned in this emerging exploration hotbed.

Neighboring Projects Demonstrate District-Scale REE Potential

The Wicheeda North Project is part of a rapidly evolving critical minerals corridor anchored by several promising projects:

Defense Metals Corp. – Wicheeda REE Deposit: Located just 10 km to the southeast, Defense Metals’ flagship project hosts a NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate of:

5.0 million tonnes indicated at 2.95% TREO

29.5 million tonnes inferred at 1.83% TREO

The deposit contains high-value light REEs such as Neodymium (Nd) and Praseodymium (Pr), essential for permanent magnets used in EVs and clean energy. Defense has completed extensive drilling, metallurgy, and a robust PEA, establishing Wicheeda as one of Canada’s most advanced rare earth assets. Reference www.defensemetals.com

Apex Critical Metals – RC and Trident Projects: Apex is actively exploring several REE projects across the belt, reporting encouraging early-stage geophysical and geochemical results. Their focus on carbonatite and syenite-hosted systems continues to validate the broader district’s potential.

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. – Bokan-Dotson Ridge Project (Alaska): Although geographically distant, Ucore’s work on rare earth separation and refining infrastructure adds regional supply chain relevance as North American processing capacity scales up.

With surrounding projects progressing, Power One’s strategic land position offers rare exposure to a district poised for potential consolidation and discovery.

Infrastructure-Ready and Geologically Favourable

The 2,138-hectare Wicheeda North Project is situated in the Foreland Belt within the Rocky Mountain Trench, underlain by sedimentary rocks of the Kechika Group-host rocks shared by the Wicheeda deposit. The project is accessible seasonally by gravel roads and lies in close proximity to hydro power lines, railway infrastructure, and major highways, significantly lowering logistical costs for exploration and future development.

Project History and 2025 Work Program

Previous work on the property includes airborne geophysics and soil sampling in 2010, followed by expanded geochemical work and reprocessed geophysics in 2019. Key outcomes from the 2019 program include:

Grid A-North: Spot anomalies forming a potential north-south trend.

Grid A-South: A strong cluster of 99th percentile Ce values, suggesting a southern extension.

Grid D-South: A well-defined northwest-trending anomaly that remains open.

Grid F: No significant anomalies.

Map of the Power One’s Wicheeda Project, along the Rocky Mountain Rare Earth Metal Belt

Planned 2025 work includes:

1. Extending soil grids A-South and D-South to fully define the anomaly extents.

2. Expanding Grid A-North to the north to follow up on REE trends.

3. Completing a new airborne EM geophysical survey over untested southern claims.

4. Targeting trenching and drilling in areas of coincident anomalies.

The Phase 1 exploration program has a proposed budget of $120,500, covering geophysical surveys, sampling, fieldwork, logistics, and reporting.

Technical Oversight and Site Verification

Bob Lane, P.Geo., a veteran mineral exploration geologist with over 35 years of experience, conducted field visits to the Wicheeda North Project during the 2019 exploration program. Lane participated directly in soil sampling, prospecting, bedrock mapping, and geochemical sampling activities. His visits confirmed the property’s geological setting, bedrock characteristics, road accessibility, and the reliability of historical exploration data.

Company in Discussions to Advance Project

Power One Resources is currently in discussions with several strategic groups to advance the Wicheeda North Project. The company is exploring potential partnerships and financing options, including joint ventures, to accelerate exploration and development activities. The company is also actively engaging with initiatives to secure funding for its exploration programs and project advancement.

Aligned with Canada’s Critical Minerals Strategy

The Government of Canada has identified rare earth elements as a top-priority resource under its Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy, published in December 2022. With over $3.8 billion in federal commitments supporting exploration, development, and processing capacity-including the Strategic Innovation Fund and the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund-the government is actively backing projects that can bolster secure, domestic supply chains.

References

Government of Canada – Critical Minerals: https://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/125.nsf/eng/home

Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund: https://www.nrcan.gc.ca/critical-minerals-infrastructure-fund/22744

Qualified Person

Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo, an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this release.

About Power One Resources Corp.

Power One is a Canadian critical minerals exploration company focused on advancing assets aligned with national supply chain priorities. Its flagship project, the Pecors Property near Elliot Lake, Ontario, is a large-scale exploration target for nickel, copper, PGMs, and uranium, anchored by a significant magnetic anomaly and historical drilling by Rio Tinto. The company also holds the Wicheeda North Rare Earth Project in British Columbia, located adjacent to Defense Metals REE Deposit. Together, these projects position Power One in two highly prospective critical mineral regions central to Canada’s clean energy and defense strategies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

