Opawica Explorations Begins Field Work at its Arrowhead Gold Project in Quebec, Canada in Preparation for Upcoming Drill Campaign

Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the “Company” or “Opawica”), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects, is pleased to announce that a crew has been mobilized to conduct field work at the Arrowhead Gold Project (“Arrowhead”) in the Abitibi gold camp in Quebec, Canada.

Specifically, the Company has deployed an advance team, including a Quebec-registered geologist and an assistant, to Arrowhead to prepare for an upcoming drill campaign by mapping out access routes and identify drill locations for at least 25 high-property gold targets previously identified in the zone. The crew will further scout locations where secondary or alternate drill sites may be considered.

Blake Morgan CEO stated, “This is an important step in advancing Arrowhead as we await permit approval. This preparation will enable us to mobilize quickly, ensuring we are ready to begin drilling as efficiently and quickly as possible once the permits have been granted.”

The 25 drill targets were done in collaboration with ALS GoldSpot Discoveries Ltd. and Opawica. The team integrated various drillhole recent and legacy datasets, including geological, structural, alteration, mineralogical, geochemical, and 2D seismic data information which have provided a deeper insight into Arrowhead’s geology. The interpretation of this updated drillhole database led to a cohesive 3D model/geological model, fault network, and ore body model which has provided the foundation for a drilling exploration strategy at Arrowhead Property.

First prospecting started in 1920 on the major shear zone located in the northern part of the property. In 1926 the exploration works consisted of prospecting, pitting, trenching and diamond drilling, mainly to test two shear zones containing quartz-carbonate veins with free gold. Gold values of up to 45.05 g/t were obtained over appreciable widths.

Yvan Bussieres, P.Eng., is the Qualified Person for Opawica Explorations Inc. and approves the technical content of this news release. * The qualified person has not verified the information on the Abitibi greenstone belt. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the company’s properties.

Figure 1 Planned Drilling

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec. The Company’s management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company’s objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

Forward-Looking Statements

